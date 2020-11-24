State reports record amount of new COVID-19 deaths in a single day

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – After reporting no new deaths from COVID-19 Sunday and six new deaths Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) says a daily record amount of new COVID-19 deaths were reported Tuesday.

State health officials say more than 100 new deaths were reported to the DHS within the past 24 hours. The previous record was 92, set on November 17.

The DHS reported 104 new deaths from COVID-19 Tuesday. The cumulative death toll is now at 3,115. COVID-19 is currently the fourth leading cause of death in Wisconsin. The state is averaging 53 deaths per day over the last 7 days, and the death percentage increased slightly to 0.86% from Monday’s percentage of 0.84%.

On Monday, health officials say out of the 16,510 new coronavirus test results that were received in the past 24-hour period, 6,202 tests were positive -- a positivity rate of 37.57%. This ends a five day decrease of decline for new cases.

The 7-day average for new cases is now at 6,081.

There were 10,308 negative tests in the latest batch of results.

Case and death numbers by county are listed later in this article.

The DHS says 279 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in the last 24 hours.

Monday’s report from the Wisconsin Hospital Association says there are currently 1,999 COVID-19 in hospitals, an increase from Sunday’s report of 1,988. Of those, 438 are in intensive care, an increase of 10 from Sunday. The alternate care facility -- the field hospital at the state fairgrounds -- is treating 9 patients, a decrease of four from Monday.

The state says 16,209 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment since the first coronavirus case was confirmed in Madison less than 10 months ago.

A total 363,973 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Wisconsin. The state says 20.9% of all of these cases are active, or 75,893 people diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus in the past 30 days and haven’t been medically cleared. That percentage increased Tuesday after having dropped since Thursday, when it was reported at 22.3%. There are 284,903 people diagnosed with the virus who are considered recovered.

Your #COVID19_WI update with another record we did not want to break — a record high number of newly reported deaths — 104. Our sympathies go out to all who have lost loved ones.

Please stay home and stay safe this #holiday weekend: https://t.co/NeSgrEvq8D pic.twitter.com/leTxrL5GJW — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) November 24, 2020

LEADING CAUSES OF DEATH

This year, COVID-19 has killed more people in Wisconsin than the flu and pneumonia, suicide and kidney disease in 2018 combined. The virus now compares to the 4th leading cause of death in Wisconsin, behind heart disease, cancer and accidents, based on the CDC’s 2018 mortality report, the latest ranked mortality figures available.

The CDC mortality figures are based on 12 months. Wisconsin’s first COVID-19 deaths were reported 8 months ago.

HOSPITAL READINESS – These figures are from Monday, and will be updated once Tuesday’s information becomes available.

According to the Wisconsin Hospital Association, as of Monday the state’s 134 hospitals have 207 open ICU beds, or 14.12% of the state’s ICU beds. It further indicates 15.46% of all hospital beds are open for intensive care, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative flow isolation.

The Fox Valley region’s 13 hospitals have a total of nine ICU beds open, or 6.7%, and four intermediate care beds. Overall, 10.66 of all hospital beds are open in that region serving eight counties. The hospitals are treating 133 COVID-19 patients, including 18 in ICU.

The Northeast region’s 10 hospitals have 22 ICU beds open, which is 10.63% of the seven-county region’s ICU beds, and 17.25% of all beds are available overall. Those hospitals are caring for 172 COVID-19 patients, 51 in ICU.

Hospital bed availability can fluctuate widely from day to day with new admissions, deaths, discharges for patients being treated for all conditions, not just COVID-19. An open bed doesn’t necessarily mean it’s available for a patient if the hospital doesn’t have the staff -- doctors, nurses, even food workers -- to support it.

The need for supplies remains unchanged from the weekend. 23 hospitals report less than a week’s supply of gowns – a number steady from Friday and an improvement from 25 on Thursday -- while 13 are short on paper medical masks, 9 hospitals need goggles, and 7 need N95 masks.

TUESDAY’S COUNTY CASE NUMBERS (Counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold.)*

Wisconsin*

Adams - 996 cases (+10) (6 deaths)

Ashland - 613 cases (+26) (8 deaths)

Barron – 3,345 cases (+38) (38 deaths)(+1)

Bayfield - 626 cases (+5) (9 deaths)(+2)

Brown – 21,748 cases (+536) (129 deaths)(+2)

Buffalo – 741 cases (+8) (4 deaths)

Burnett – 718 cases (+12) (11 deaths)(+1)

Calumet - 3,928 cases (+46) (25 deaths)

Chippewa – 4,376 cases (+72) (47 deaths)(+2)

Clark – 2,004 cases (+28) (34 deaths)(+1)

Columbia – 3,2041 cases (+43) (10 deaths)

Crawford – 856 cases (+19) (7 deaths)(+1)

Dane – 25,755 cases (+689) (77 deaths)(+2)

Dodge – 7,840 cases (+73) (70 deaths)(+4)

Door - 1,537 cases (+10) (11 deaths)

Douglas – 1,822 cases (+34) (1 death)

Dunn – 2,494 cases (+48) (9 deaths)(+1)

Eau Claire – 7,336 cases (+86) (56 deaths)(+2)

Florence - 296 cases (State revised, decrease of 8) (11 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 8,038 cases (+65) (46 deaths)(+6)

Forest - 702 cases (+8) (16 deaths)

Grant – 3,260 cases (+22) (59 deaths)(+1)

Green – 1,565 cases (+13) (5 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,137 cases (+4) (5 deaths)

Iowa - 1,220 cases (+20) (4 deaths)

Iron - 336 cases (+10) (8 deaths)(+2)

Jackson - 1,596 cases (+12) (4 deaths)

Jefferson – 4,993 cases (+86) (33 deaths)

Juneau - 1,812 cases (+19) (7 deaths)

Kenosha – 8,761 cases (+288) (131 deaths)(+7)

Kewaunee - 1,594 cases (+26) (15 deaths)

La Crosse – 7,500 cases (+99) (33 deaths)(+1)

Lafayette - 1,032 cases (+2) (3 deaths)

Langlade - 1,474 cases (+18) (25 deaths)(+1)

Lincoln – 1,815 cases (+14) (25 deaths)(+3)

Manitowoc – 4,648 cases (+81) (35 deaths)(+2)

Marathon – 9,1408 cases (+92) (113 deaths)

Marinette - 2,794 cases (+34) (26 deaths)(+1)

Marquette - 999 cases (+3) (13 deaths)(+1)

Menominee - 546 cases (+10) (2 deaths)

Milwaukee – 63,507 (+936) (720 deaths)(+20)

Monroe - 2,365 cases (+37) (12 deaths)(+1)

Oconto – 3,014 cases (+19) (24 deaths)(+1)

Oneida - 2,174 cases (+20) (29 deaths)(+1)

Outagamie – 13,233 cases (+125) (115 deaths)(+2)

Ozaukee - 4,458 cases (+84) (33 deaths)

Pepin – 442 cases (+4) (2 deaths)

Pierce – 1,9355 cases (+36) (17 deaths)

Polk – 1,975 cases (+34) (5 deaths)

Portage – 4,446 cases (+32) (36 deaths)(+1)

Price - 676 cases (+7) (3 deaths)

Racine – 13,371 cases (+222) (162 deaths)(+13)

Richland - 832 cases (+9) (12 deaths)

Rock – 8,842 cases (+86) (74 deaths)(+5)

Rusk - 797 cases (+38) (6 deaths)(+1)

Sauk – 3,317 cases (+14) (17 deaths)(+1)

Sawyer - 826 cases (+31) (7 deaths)

Shawano – 3,563 cases (+17) (46 deaths)(+2)

Sheboygan - 8,639 cases (+289) (51 deaths)(+3)

St. Croix – 4,086 cases (+52) (19 deaths)

Taylor - 1,099 cases (+37) (10 deaths)

Trempealeau – 2,240 cases (+39) (14 deaths)(+2)

Vernon – 1,012 cases (+11) (7 deaths)

Vilas - 1,148 cases (+17) (11 deaths)

Walworth – 5,604 cases (+134) (48 deaths)(+2)

Washburn – 606 cases (+22) (2 deaths)

Washington – 8,287 cases (+205) (65 deaths)

Waukesha – 24,447 cases (+675) (182 deaths)(+1)

Waupaca – 3,535 cases (+23) (78 deaths)(+1)

Waushara – 1,705 cases (+14) (7 deaths)

Winnebago – 12,682 cases (+122) (104 deaths)(+3)

Wood – 3,923 cases (+50) (26 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula **

Alger - 146 cases (1 death)

Baraga - 354 cases (+6) (6 deaths)

Chippewa - 311 cases (+10) (4 deaths)

Delta – 2,099 cases (+15) (48 deaths)

Dickinson - 1,511 cases (+12) (28 deaths)

Gogebic - 542 cases (+8) (11 deaths)

Houghton – 1,191 cases (+4) (10 deaths)

Iron – 656 cases (+4) (29 deaths)

Keweenaw – 55 cases (1 death)

Luce – 113 cases (+1)

Mackinac - 201 cases (+5)

Marquette - 2,386 cases (+34) (27 deaths)(+2)

Menominee - 1,107 cases (+13) (13 deaths)

Ontonagon – 245 cases (+3) (12 deaths)

Schoolcraft - 155 cases (State revised, decrease of 1) (1 death)

* Viewers have asked us why the state has different numbers than what’s reported on some county health department websites. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

he DHS reports deaths attributed to COVID-19 or in which COVID-19 contributed to their death. Most of the people severely affected by the coronavirus have underlying illnesses or conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease or obesity, which raises a person’s risk of dying from COVID-19 but would’ve lived longer if not for their infection. The state may revise case and death numbers after further review, such as the victim’s residence, duplicated records, or a correction in lab results. Details can be found on the DHS website and Frequently Asked Questions.

**The state of Michigan does not update numbers on Sundays. Monday’s numbers include updates since Saturday’s reporting deadline.

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care

Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

