Saturday’s Badger game canceled due to outbreak of COVID-19 in Gopher’s program

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - This Saturday’s college football game between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Minnesota Gophers has been canceled.

The University of Minnesota football team announced Tuesday it will be pausing all team-related activities as it responds to positive COVID-19 cases in the program.

According to the team, the scheduled game at Madison for Saturday, November 28 won’t be played, and will be ruled a no contest. The team added due to this season’s Big Ten policy, the game won’t be rescheduled.

The matchup between the Badgers and the Gophers is known as the Battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe, and the teams traditionally play for the trophy each season.

😔



Wish you guys all the best.

Get well soon Gophers! https://t.co/Ci64n4JTxj — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) November 24, 2020

