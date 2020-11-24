Advertisement

Santa Claus delays visit to Appleton

Santa visits to be different this year
Santa visits to be different this year
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - There is no holiday parade in Appleton this year, but Santa Claus is coming to town. Kids will just have to wait a little bit longer.

Appleton Downtown Inc. announced the jolly old elf is delaying his visit to Appleton’s east side until Wednesday, from 5:30 to 8 P.M.

Santa’s weekly visits were going to debut Tuesday night, but it was decided to postpone the tour because of inclement weather. Better weather gives everyone the best possible view of Santa.

Santa will make trips to Appleton neighborhoods every Tuesday between 5:30 and 8:30 P.M. until December 22, then he’s just too busy. If bad weather pops up again, a decision whether to delay his travels will be made by noon on Tuesday.

You can see his route at Santa2020appleton.org.

Santa’s sleigh will be escorted by Appleton police officers and firefighters.

He asks everyone to practice COVID-19 precautions. Wave to him from inside if you can, don’t gather in groups, wear a mask, and please keep your distance from others who aren’t in your household. Santa has immunity but we do not.

