Advertisement

Off-duty officer fatally shoots burglary suspect after teen son calls for help

Police say while a 13-year-old boy was inside, a person attempted to break into a West...
Police say while a 13-year-old boy was inside, a person attempted to break into a West Miami-Dade, Florida, home. The boy called his parents, one a Miami police officer who responded to the scene and confronted the suspect.(Source: WSVN via CNN)
By WSVN Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 2:18 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. (WSVN) - Florida state authorities are investigating after an off-duty Miami police officer shot and killed a man who allegedly attempted to break into a home with the officer’s 13-year-old son inside.

Police say a person attempted to break into the back of a home Monday afternoon in West Miami-Dade, Florida. The 13-year-old boy inside the home called his parents to tell them what was happening.

His father, a City of Miami police officer, responded to the scene and confronted the suspect. Police say that’s when shots were fired.

Paramedics transported the suspect as a trauma alert to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The house reportedly belonged to the involved officer’s ex-wife.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2020 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Anthony Fauci says he "would not hesitate for a moment" to get a COVID-19 vaccine, if it...
Fauci discusses COVID-19 in Wisconsin
Generic Wisconsin COVID-19 graphic
7 day average of new cases in Wisconsin drops below 6,000 for first time since Nov. 11, 6 new COVID-19 deaths reported
Hunter dies in shooting accident on Washington Island
Coronavirus generic
Sunday’s COVID-19 report shows lowest daily positivity rate, hospitalizations in weeks
Stock graphic
Two killed in Oconto County rollover are identified

Latest News

Turkeys for Thanksgiving meals
Paul’s Pantry and Packers’ Kirksey offer turkey with all the trimmings
In this Monday, Jan. 2, 1990, file photo, David Dinkins delivers his first speech as mayor of...
NYC’s first African American mayor, David Dinkins, has died
President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Wilmington,...
Biden set to formally introduce his national security team
FILE - This April 5, 2020, file photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed...
Texts: US census manager told counters to use fake answers
Two Florida families involved in a kidney swap met for the first time three months after the...
Families meet after double kidney swap