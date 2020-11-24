Advertisement

NFL sets time for matchup between Packers and Panthers

Workers prepare Lambeau Field before an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and...
Workers prepare Lambeau Field before an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and Carolina Panthers Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)(Matt Ludtke | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The National Football League has announced the time and date for the Green Bay Packers’ Week 15 game against the Carolina Panthers.

According to the team, the NFL says the teams will play at Lambeau at 7:15 CT on Saturday, December 19.

The game will be aired on FOX in Green Bay, as well as on the NFL Network. In addition, it will also be available on the Packers Radio Network.

It will also be the second part of a Saturday doubleheader, with the Buffalo Bills visiting the Denver Broncos at 3:30 p.m. CT that same day.

The time had previously been undetermined by the league when the team’s schedule was originally released.

