NFL sets time for matchup between Packers and Panthers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The National Football League has announced the time and date for the Green Bay Packers’ Week 15 game against the Carolina Panthers.

According to the team, the NFL says the teams will play at Lambeau at 7:15 CT on Saturday, December 19.

The game will be aired on FOX in Green Bay, as well as on the NFL Network. In addition, it will also be available on the Packers Radio Network.

It will also be the second part of a Saturday doubleheader, with the Buffalo Bills visiting the Denver Broncos at 3:30 p.m. CT that same day.

The time had previously been undetermined by the league when the team’s schedule was originally released.

The #Packers will host the Panthers in Week 15 on Saturday, Dec. 19, at 7:15 p.m. CT 📰 https://t.co/UkRua2BlkM — Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 24, 2020

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.