National Railroad Museum hosts Festival of Trees

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Dozens of carefully decorated Christmas trees are on display right now at the National Railroad Museum. It’s the Festival of Trees, and it’s the only holiday event the museum is able to have safely this season.

There are about 40 trees, lined up and spread out to allow for social distancing.

Different non-profit organizations and businesses in the Green Bay area decorated these trees.

“It’s all of the businesses, the organizations and businesses coming together and really spreading that Christmas spirit. Working for a museum that’s so community focused, it’s one of those things that just warms the heart this time of the year,” museum marketing communications director Jan Padron said.

Organizers are excited to present the Festival of Trees. It’s been a disappointing year with a lot of events being canceled, especially as we get closer to the holidays.

The National Railroad Museum had to cancel the Polar Express, and before that the Great Pumpkin Train. But the Festival of Trees is something the staff thought they could make work.

“It’s a self-guided event, so that makes it a little bit safer. We are requiring masks. It does allow for social distancing. The team has a really good sanitizing policy in place, so during your visit you may see staff walking around sanitizing and spraying high touch point areas,” Padron said.

The Festival of Trees runs through January. Admission to the museum is $5, and with that you’re able to check out the Festival of Trees display.

The National Railroad Museum is also arranging virtual visits with Santa this year. You sign up through the museum. The cost is $15, and kids will get a goody-bag mailed to them afterward.

CLICK HERE for more information about the museum events.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.