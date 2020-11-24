Advertisement

Milwaukee County could finish recount as soon as Wednesday

Election workers, right, verify ballots as recount observers, left, watch during a Milwaukee...
Election workers, right, verify ballots as recount observers, left, watch during a Milwaukee hand recount of presidential votes at the Wisconsin Center, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Milwaukee. The recount of the presidential election in Wisconsin’s two most heavily Democratic counties began Friday with President Donald Trump’s campaign seeking to discard tens of thousands of absentee ballots that it alleged should not have been counted.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Milwaukee County could complete the recounting of its presidential election results as soon as Wednesday and no later than Friday, a county spokesman said Tuesday.

The recount got off to a slow start last week as elections officials addressed a myriad of complaints from President Donald Trump’s attorneys and observers. But as of Tuesday, the work was “very close to being back on schedule,” said Brian Rothgery, spokesman for the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors.

The recount is about 36% complete in Dane County and only “slightly behind schedule,” said Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell.

Neither county planned to work on Thanksgiving. They must complete the recount by Dec. 1, the deadline for certifying the vote.

Trump lost to Democrat Joe Biden by about 20,600 votes in Wisconsin but paid for a recount in Milwaukee and Dane counties, where the majority of Democratic votes were made. As of Tuesday morning, recounted ballots showed a net gain of only 57 votes for Trump.

Trump is widely expected to file a lawsuit challenging tens of thousands of absentee ballots once the recount is complete. Trump’s campaign has raised objections to broad categories of ballots, including all absentee ballots cast in-person.

