Local non-profit helping kids go to college changes name to ‘CollegeReady’

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A local non-profit that’s been known as ‘Scholarships, Inc.’ for almost six decades is changing its name to ‘CollegeReady’.

The organization said the reason for the name change is to better reflect its purpose, which will always remain the same -- to help students of all backgrounds transform their lives through higher education.

Green Bay East High School Senior Jaime Alvarez, who has been part of the organization since 6th grade, said he wouldn’t be off to college next year if it weren’t for the help at CollegeReady, which started in 1962.

“Over that period of time we’ve helped thousands of students and awarded over $12 million in scholarships,” said Brent Roubal, CollegeReady’s executive director.

Roubal said the non-profit does more than just grant scholarships, the NEW scholars program helps kids as early as 6th grade, like Alvarez. In fact, 94 percent of its students are children of color and all will be the first generation in their family to attend college. They also have meetings with parents to make sure they understand what their kids are going through when applying to college.

“My parents are from Mexico and they migrated here to United States and now it’s going to be my chance to pursue higher education. Something that they weren’t able to do,” said Alvarez.

“We decided that a new name and a new brand was really needed to better communicate our service and impact in the community,” said Roubal.

Alvarez started the NEW scholars program in 6th grade, where the focus was on reading, writing and character development. Now as a senior, Alvarez said he is focused on financial aid and college visits.

“We’re really excited to see this program come from its small beginnings to where it is today, where we have over 200 about 200 students in the program. We’re going to graduate that first cohort and send them off to college, it’s really going to be exciting,” said Roubal.

“I want to study business. My mom had her own business in Mexico and it inspired me to, you know, do something on my own,” said Alvarez. “I think there’s a message here to not be afraid to find those resources, like these programs, to really have a better shot at life.”

