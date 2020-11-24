Lawsuit requests Wisconsin Supreme Court to block certification of presidential election results

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A group has filed a lawsuit asking the Wisconsin Supreme Court to block certification of the presidential election results.

A recount over President-elect Joe Biden’s win over President Donald Trump is ongoing.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday by the Wisconsin Voters Alliance echoes many of the same arguments Trump is making in trying, unsuccessfully, to have tens of thousands of ballots discounted during the recount.

At least 10 cases have been filed across the country seeking to halt certification in parts of all of key battleground states.

So far none have been successful.

Wisconsin’s election results are scheduled to be certified on Dec. 1.

A full copy of the legal document can be found below.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.