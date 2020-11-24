Advertisement

Lawsuit requests Wisconsin Supreme Court to block certification of presidential election results

(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A group has filed a lawsuit asking the Wisconsin Supreme Court to block certification of the presidential election results.

A recount over President-elect Joe Biden’s win over President Donald Trump is ongoing.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday by the Wisconsin Voters Alliance echoes many of the same arguments Trump is making in trying, unsuccessfully, to have tens of thousands of ballots discounted during the recount.

At least 10 cases have been filed across the country seeking to halt certification in parts of all of key battleground states.

So far none have been successful.

Wisconsin’s election results are scheduled to be certified on Dec. 1.

A full copy of the legal document can be found below.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Anthony Fauci says he "would not hesitate for a moment" to get a COVID-19 vaccine, if it...
Fauci discusses COVID-19 in Wisconsin
Generic Wisconsin COVID-19 graphic
7 day average of new cases in Wisconsin drops below 6,000 for first time since Nov. 11, 6 new COVID-19 deaths reported
Joshua Lueptow
Body of missing hunter found in Manitowoc River
Hunter dies in shooting accident on Washington Island
Mayfair incident
Police release details on Wisconsin mall shooting arrests

Latest News

Paul's Pantry, Packers player team up for turkey giveaway
Paul's Pantry, Packers player team up for turkey giveaway
Local nonprofit changing name
Local nonprofit changing name
Health officials sound off on preparation for distribution of vaccine
Health officials sound off on preparation for distribution of vaccine
Evers, DHS push for COVID-19 testing
Evers, DHS push for COVID-19 testing
Community kindness is shining during the 2020 Thanksgiving week
Community kindness is shining during the 2020 Thanksgiving week