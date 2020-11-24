Police: Green Bay woman receives non-life threatening but significant injuries in car vs. pedestrian crash

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - UPDATE: Police say a Green Bay woman is recovering from non-life threatening but significant injuries after she was hit by a vehicle Tuesday evening on the west side of the city.

According to Green Bay Police, officers were called to the intersection of West Mason and Hinkle Street around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials say the 48-year-old woman, who wasn’t in a crosswalk, was crossing Mason Street from Wal-Mart, and was hit by a westbound vehicle after she didn’t yield to traffic.

Police say the driver, identified as a 62-year-old man from Hobart, was not injured, and didn’t see the woman as she was crossing.

It isn’t known yet if the driver will be cited due to the incident still being investigated.

Green Bay Police add there was no alcohol involved.

The intersection was blocked off for about two hours while police investigated the area.

UPDATE: Green Bay Police say the intersection of West Mason Street and Hinkle Street is back open after being closed temporarily Tuesday evening.

According to police, the intersection was closed while they investigated a car versus pedestrian crash at the intersection.

Police first advised of the closure just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, and sent an update just after 7 p.m. that it was back open.

No word yet on the condition of the pedestrian, or anyone in the car.

Check back for updates as more details become available.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE: Green Bay Police say they have shut down the intersection of West Mason Street and Hinkle Street due to a crash investigation.

According to police, the crash involved a car and a pedestrian at that intersection.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Police didn’t specify how long the intersection will be closed for.

Traffic will be rerouted to the north by using Larson Road between S. Taylor Street and Packerland Drive, as well as Shawano Avenue/State Highway 29 between S. Taylor Street and Packerland Drive.

Check back for updates as they become available.

Police close the intersection of W. Mason and Hinkle Street as they investigate car vs pedestrian crash. (WBAY Staff)

