Free COVID-19 testing in Mountain

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Free COVID-19 testing will be available in northern Oconto County Tuesday, Nov. 24.

The Wisconsin National Guard is providing free, drive-through testing at the Doty Town Hall, 14899 County Road T, in Mountain until 6 P.M.

Anyone who has at least one COVID-19 symptom or has been exposed to someone with the virus can get a test. Symptoms include fever, cough, loss of test or smell, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, sore throat, body aches, fatigue, muscle aches, chills, diarrhea, nausea or vomiting.

You’re encouraged to register the day of the test (CLICK HERE). Testing is first-come, first-served.

Free testing will be offered again at the Doty Town Hall on Tuesday, December 8, from 10 A.M. to 6 P.M.

Get more information about Oconto County’s COVID-19 response at https://www.ocontocountycovid.info.

