FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY... A MESSY MIX MAY CAUSE TRAVEL ISSUES

An incoming weathermaker will push snow and mixed precipitation into northeast Wisconsin this morning. Temperatures will likely be mild enough (upper 30s) where the precipitation falls mainly as rain closer to the lakeshore. Farther inland, we’ll see more snow through the early afternoon. A slushy inch is possible in the Fox Valley, with 2-4″ of snow across portions of central Wisconsin. While this isn’t a big storm, it will cause some early season travel issues... With that in mind, today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.

Rain showers will gradually come to an end this evening, but pockets of freezing drizzle may linger overnight across the Northwoods. Some slick travel will be possible closer to the upper Michigan border into early Friday morning.

Otherwise, the forecast looks quiet in the second half of the week. After a few showers Wednesday afternoon, the forecast looks dry. Skies will clear out late on Thanksgiving, with sunshine on Friday and Saturday. Most of the high temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s, which is slightly warmer than normal for late November.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SE 10-15+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: NE 5-15 MPH

TODAY: Snow or a wintry mix... Turning to rain late in the day. Slick roads possible. (see above narrative) HIGH: 38

TONIGHT: Evening showers. An icy drizzle possible NORTH. LOW: 36, steady temps

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with a few afternoon showers, especially lakeside. HIGH: 41 LOW: 34

THANKSGIVING: Cloudy and cool. Clearing skies late. HIGH: 44 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Cool and dry. HIGH: 41 LOW: 29

SATURDAY: Bright sunshine. Cool and dry. HIGH: 44 LOW: 32

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds. Turning breezy. HIGH: 43 LOW: 23

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Much colder and blustery. HIGH: 30

