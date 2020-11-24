FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY... A MESSY MIX MAY CAUSE TRAVEL ISSUES

Today’s weathermaker has pushed snow and mixed precipitation into northeast Wisconsin. However, temperatures are mild enough (upper 30s) where it’s rainy closer to the lakeshore. Any inland snow and mixed precipitation will gradually turn to rain into the late afternoon. A slushy inch of snow, or less is possible in the Fox Valley on grassy surfaces, with 2-4″ of snow across portions of central Wisconsin. While this isn’t a big storm, it may cause some early season travel issues... With that in mind, today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.

Rain showers will gradually come to an end this evening, but pockets of freezing drizzle may linger overnight across the Northwoods. Some slick travel will be possible closer to the upper Michigan border into early Friday morning.

Otherwise, the forecast looks quiet in the second half of the week. After a few showers Wednesday afternoon, the forecast looks dry. Skies will clear out late on Thanksgiving, with sunshine on Friday and Saturday. Most of the high temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s, which is slightly warmer than normal for late November.

WIND FORECAST:

AFTERNOON: SE 10-15+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: NE 5-15 MPH

AFTERNOON: Wet snow (or wintry mix) turns to rain. Slick roads possible WEST. (see above narrative) HIGH: 38

TONIGHT: Evening showers. An icy drizzle possible NORTH. LOW: 36, steady temps

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with a few afternoon showers, especially lakeside. HIGH: 41 LOW: 34

THANKSGIVING: Cloudy and cool. Clearing skies late. HIGH: 44 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Cool and dry. HIGH: 41 LOW: 29

SATURDAY: Bright sunshine. Cool and dry. HIGH: 44 LOW: 32

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds. Turning breezy. HIGH: 43 LOW: 23

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Much colder and blustery. HIGH: 30

