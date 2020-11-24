Advertisement

Bucks won’t allow fans at games

(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 9:37 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - The Milwaukee Bucks say they won’t allow fans at home games for the 2020-21 season until further notice in accordance with state and local health guidelines regarding COVID-19.

Bucks officials say they will work with state and local health officials as well as the NBA to evaluate a potential time that fans can return to games in some capacity later in the season.

The NBA season is set to start Dec. 22, but the Bucks’ schedule hasn’t been released.

