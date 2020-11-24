Bucks won’t allow fans at games

MILWAUKEE (AP) - The Milwaukee Bucks say they won’t allow fans at home games for the 2020-21 season until further notice in accordance with state and local health guidelines regarding COVID-19.

Bucks officials say they will work with state and local health officials as well as the NBA to evaluate a potential time that fans can return to games in some capacity later in the season.

The NBA season is set to start Dec. 22, but the Bucks’ schedule hasn’t been released.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.