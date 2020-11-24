Body of missing hunter found in Manitowoc River

MANITOWOC county, Wis. (WBAY) - The body of a hunter missing since October 29 was recovered Monday from the Manitowoc River.

The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s office confirms it’s the body of Joshua Lueptow, who was the subject of a number of search efforts over the past months.

Lueptow was duck hunting on the river. The sheriff’s office received a report of a hunter in distress on Oct. 29 but couldn’t find Lueptow.

Monday afternoon, a private search and rescue organization using sonar and a submarine drone found Lueptow in 5 to 6 feet of water. The Manitowoc County sheriff’s dive team responded and recovered the body shortly before 2:30.

The Lueptow family released a message through the sheriff’s office saying they are “forever grateful for all the volunteers, friends and community who helped search for their loved one and supporting their family during this difficult time.”

Sheriff Dan Hartwig expressed his thanks to Wings of Hope Wisconsin for their effort to find Lueptow, as well as the other public and private search organizations “for their willingness and efforts to drop everything to assist with this search.”

Lueptow’s death is considered an accident.

Joshua Lueptow (Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities are still asking hunters to be on the lookout for clues in other missing person cases. In Waupaca County, Jon J. Morgan, 23, has been missing since March 8. Morgan was last seen in King two days earlier.

Jon was last seen wearing a black Nike sweatshirt with white on the front and a gray beanie-style hat.

The sheriff’s office has executed search warrants and large area searches in the investigation.

The number for the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office is 715-258-4466.

Jon J. Morgan (Waupaca County)

WHAT TO LOOK FOR

Clothing

Jewelry

Human remains

Tire tracks

Freshly dug dirt

Weapons

Abandoned tents

Abandoned vehicles

There are a number of missing persons and unsolved crime cases in the state. Follow the Facebook page Rapid Search and Rescue for more information; https://www.facebook.com/RapidsSAR

Attention Hunters in #Brown County WI! Please take a look at this flyer and share! There are eleven people #missing from... Posted by Rapid Search and Rescue Corp. on Thursday, November 19, 2020

Attention Hunters in #Marinette County WI, #Florence County WI and #Vilas County WI! Please take a look at this flyer... Posted by Rapid Search and Rescue Corp. on Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.