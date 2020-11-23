Waupaca County family asking hunters to keep an eye out for man missing since March

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Michelle Zartner and Chris Ernst say it isn’t like Jon Jacob Morgan Jr. to disappear out of the blue.

“It’s been very challenging and difficult just to go on,” Zartner, Morgan’s mother, said.

According to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, Morgan has been missing since Friday, March 6. He was last seen around the King-area.

“He could not have fallen off the face of the earth, right?” his aunt Chris Ernst contemplated. “I mean, it’s like he disappeared into thin air. Nobody knows where he is. Nobody knows what happened to him. Nobody has seen him since that Friday morning.”

Morgan went missing at 22 years old but turned 23 on July 15.

His family wants people to call the sheriff’s department with any information or tips on his disappearance.

Deputies said hunters and outdoorsmen should keep an eye out for pieces of clothing, human remains, or any items that could lead towards cracking this missing person’s case.

“He wasn’t on social media. His phone was going straight to voicemail that’s very unusual for him and for him not to be in touch with anyone,” Zartner said.

According to the organization Rapid Search and Rescue, there are dozens of people missing across the Badger state with some cases going as far back as the 1970s.

“It’s bad enough because you think of all the crazy things and you try not, but I think the worst thing is not knowing,” Ernst said.

Waupaca County deputies highlighted the fact that hunters and outdoorsman often solve missing person’s crimes.

For Morgan’s family, they hope he is added to that list so they can at least get some form of closure.

If you have any information, you’re urged to call the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 715-258-4466. You can also leave an anonymous tip on the crime stoppers hotline at 1-888-258-9955.

