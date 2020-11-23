UW-Health doctor discusses trial, progress of Astrazeneca’s vaccine for COVID-19

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The pharmaceutical company Astrazeneca has announced its trial vaccine for COVID-19 is 90% effective.

The company’s clinical trial is being done in Madison.

Action 2 News spoke with Dr. William Hartman, UW-Health’s Principal Investigator for the Astrazeneca Trial, to discuss what this means for the race to a vaccine.

You can watch the interview with Dr. Hartman above.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.