Advertisement

UW-Health doctor discusses trial, progress of Astrazeneca’s vaccine for COVID-19

By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The pharmaceutical company Astrazeneca has announced its trial vaccine for COVID-19 is 90% effective.

The company’s clinical trial is being done in Madison.

Action 2 News spoke with Dr. William Hartman, UW-Health’s Principal Investigator for the Astrazeneca Trial, to discuss what this means for the race to a vaccine.

You can watch the interview with Dr. Hartman above.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Anthony Fauci says he "would not hesitate for a moment" to get a COVID-19 vaccine, if it...
Fauci discusses COVID-19 in Wisconsin
Coronavirus generic
Sunday’s COVID-19 report shows lowest daily positivity rate, hospitalizations in weeks
Generic Wisconsin COVID-19 graphic
7 day average of new cases in Wisconsin drops below 6,000 for first time since Nov. 11, 6 new COVID-19 deaths reported
Police investigate a shooting at the Mayfair Mall, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Wauwatosa, Wis....
15-year-old boy arrested in connection to Mayfair Mall shooting
Police say a man is dead after a bicyclist and a train collided in De Pere early Sunday morning.
Man dies after train, bicycle collide in De Pere Sunday morning

Latest News

Appleton neighborhood begins food drive
Neighborhood food drive collects items for those in need
2 others arrested in connection with Mayfair Mall shooting
2 others arrested in connection with Mayfair Mall shooting
Mayfair incident
Police release details on Wisconsin mall shooting arrests
Neighbors pick up food donations for a neighborhood food drive in Appleton.
Appleton neighborhood begins food drive
Four Fox Valley school districts growing greens after donation
Four Fox Valley school districts growing greens after donation