UW-Health doctor discusses trial, progress of Astrazeneca’s vaccine for COVID-19
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The pharmaceutical company Astrazeneca has announced its trial vaccine for COVID-19 is 90% effective.
The company’s clinical trial is being done in Madison.
Action 2 News spoke with Dr. William Hartman, UW-Health’s Principal Investigator for the Astrazeneca Trial, to discuss what this means for the race to a vaccine.
You can watch the interview with Dr. Hartman above.
Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.