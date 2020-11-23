TUESDAY IS A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY AS SNOW ARRIVES

Clear skies this evening will give way to increasing clouds later tonight. Temperatures will bottom out in the low-to-mid 20s, then rise a few degrees as clouds thicken heading towards daybreak. Tuesday is now a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY as snow begins to fall in the morning.

While tomorrow’s weathermaker isn’t a big storm, it will cause some nuisance precipitation for those who are traveling. Look for snow and a wintry mix to develop by 5-9 a.m. across the Fox Valley and to the southwest... snow will spread northward with time. Over the course of the late morning and early afternoon, the snow will transition to rain. All the precipitation will then turn to rain later Tuesday evening.

Snow totals will vary depending on your location. Closer to Lake Michigan, we’ll see more rain and mix so there may not be much snow on the ground at all. Around the Fox Valley and Green Bay, we may see up to a slushy inch... but, the greatest potential for 2-4″ would be west and northwest of the Fox Valley where the snow falls for a longer duration.

Rain showers will linger on Wednesday, especially across southern Wisconsin. Temperatures will make it back into the 40s after we stay in the upper 30s for a high on Tuesday. Skies will remain mostly cloudy for the Thanksgiving holiday, but we should be dry. It will also be one of the warmer days this week with highs into the mid 40s. Our weather should stay quiet into next weekend.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

TUESDAY: SE 10-15+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: NE 5-15+ MPH

TONIGHT: Clear skies this evening, but clouds increase late. Cold and calm. LOW: 24 (slowly rising by daybreak)

TUESDAY: Morning snow and wintry mix, then rain later in the day. A slushy 1″ possible in the Fox Valley, with 2-4″ to the NORTHWEST. Slippery travel likely. HIGH: 38 LOW: 36

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with a few rain showers... especially SOUTH. HIGH: 42 LOW: 37

THANKSGIVING: Mostly cloudy and cool. Likely dry. HIGH: 45 LOW: 30

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 42 LOW: 27

SATURDAY: Sunny skies, cool, and dry. HIGH: 43 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Turning breezy. Snow showers pass NORTH. HIGH: 43 LOW: 24

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, colder, and breezy. HIGH: 32

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.