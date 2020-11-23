Advertisement

Regal owner Cineworld secures financial help until hoped-for reopening

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 7:01 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Cineworld, which last month closed its cinemas in the U.S. and the U.K., has secured more than $750 million of new financing that it hopes will see it through the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement released Monday, the company said its finances will be bolstered over over the coming months largely from a new debt facility as well as an extension of an existing credit facility.

Cineworld, which owns Regal Cinemas in the U.S., closed around 660 cinemas in the U.S. and Britain last month due to a lack of blockbusters as producers postpone releases because of the pandemic, including the latest James Bond film, “No Time to Die.”

“We look forward to resuming our operations and welcoming movie fans around the world back to the big screen for an exciting and full slate of films in 2021,” said Mooky Greidinger, Cineworld’s chief executive.

The group’s best-case scenario assumes a reopening of cinemas no later than May. In the event of a further delay, it said it expects to retain sufficient liquidity for a number of months longer, but said that may require support from lenders.

Despite that caveat, news of the new financing arrangements sent shares in the company soaring 17% in London.

The hope is that the new money will help the company ride out the pandemic until vaccines are available. Over recent weeks, a number of vaccine candidates have shown promising results.

“With vaccine development progressing, this should give investors significantly greater confidence in Cineworld emerging from the crisis, allowing the company to capture demand as it returns with a robust slate of postponed films,” analysts at Investec.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Anthony Fauci says he "would not hesitate for a moment" to get a COVID-19 vaccine, if it...
Fauci discusses COVID-19 in Wisconsin
Coronavirus generic
Sunday’s COVID-19 report shows lowest daily positivity rate, hospitalizations in weeks
Police investigate a shooting at the Mayfair Mall, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Wauwatosa, Wis....
15-year-old boy arrested in connection to Mayfair Mall shooting
Police say a man is dead after a bicyclist and a train collided in De Pere early Sunday morning.
Man dies after train, bicycle collide in De Pere Sunday morning
Green Bay police car with lights
Green Bay Police: Multiple reports received of items stolen from vehicles this weekend

Latest News

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern talks with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on phone at...
New Zealand leader Ardern offers virus know-how to Joe Biden
FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2019, file photo former Fed Chair Janet Yellen speaks with FOX Business...
AP source: Biden taps ex-Fed chair Yellen to lead treasury
Website showcases all businesses in downtown De Pere
Website showcases all businesses in downtown De Pere
White House Christmas tree arrived to D.C. from West Virginia
White House Christmas tree arrives in D.C. from West Virginia
FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2020, file photo Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President...
Biden signals sharp shift from Trump with Cabinet picks