Advertisement

Philadelphia boy, 12, fatally shot while answering knock on front door

Police say the 12-year-old victim was answering a knock at the front door when the gunman fired...
Police say the 12-year-old victim was answering a knock at the front door when the gunman fired through it, hitting him in the head.(Source: KYW via CNN)
By KYW Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 11:33 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) - Police are investigating the death of 12-year-old boy from Philadelphia, who was killed at his home when a gunman shot through the front door.

Police say the 12-year-old victim was answering a knock at the front door early Sunday when the gunman fired, hitting him in the head. Investigators doubt the boy was the intended target.

The 12-year-old was home with his grandmother and 10-year-old sister at the time of the shooting.

“All we know at this time is that there was a knock at the door. No descriptions of any persons at the door. One shot was fired. We do have, on the porch of the location, one 9mm shell casing, and that’s all we know at this particular point in time,” said Deputy Commissioner Melvin Singleton.

Investigators do not have any suspects and are asking for the public’s help to find whoever shot the boy.

Copyright 2020 KYW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus generic
Sunday’s COVID-19 report shows lowest daily positivity rate, hospitalizations in weeks
Dr. Anthony Fauci says he "would not hesitate for a moment" to get a COVID-19 vaccine, if it...
Fauci discusses COVID-19 in Wisconsin
Police say a man is dead after a bicyclist and a train collided in De Pere early Sunday morning.
Man dies after train, bicycle collide in De Pere Sunday morning
Police investigate a shooting at the Mayfair Mall, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Wauwatosa, Wis....
15-year-old boy arrested in connection to Mayfair Mall shooting
Green Bay police car with lights
Green Bay Police: Multiple reports received of items stolen from vehicles this weekend

Latest News

Store hours for Thanksgiving and Black Friday
Military member describe the pandemic situation in El Paso as like a scene out of Iraq.
Military steps in to help in El Paso hospitals amid devastating COVID-19 surge
Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, left, listens to Sidney Powell, both lawyers for...
Trump campaign legal team distances itself from Powell
FILE – This photo shows a view of the Pfizer Inc. World Headquarters in Midtown Manhattan, New...
First US immunizations for COVID-19 could arrive on Dec. 12
Pat Quinn, who was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis in 2013, helped popularize the...
Co-founder of viral ALS Ice Bucket Challenge dies at 37