On the Clock: MVS fumble, reaction to Packers OT loss

Reaction to Packers 34-31 overtime loss to Colts
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 11:09 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
(WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers committed four turnovers and lost a two-touchdown halftime advantage in a 34-31 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts.
Topic in this week’s show include:
• MVS Fumble in Overtime
• Reaction to Packers OT Loss
• What Happened to the Packers’ run game?
• What I Heard / Best Reaction Following the Game
• What to do with Darrius Shepherd?
• Packers-Bears Prediction
The ‘On the Clock’ panel features ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, ESPN Wisconsin/The Athletic’s Jason Wilde and WTAQ Radio’s Mark Daniels. The panel is hosted by WBAY Sports Director Chris Roth. Sunday Sports Night: Cover 2 airs every Sunday night at 10:35 P.M. on WBAY-TV.
