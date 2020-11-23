Advertisement

On the Clock: MVS fumble, reaction to Packers OT loss

Reaction to Packers 34-31 overtime loss to Colts
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 11:09 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers committed four turnovers and lost a two-touchdown halftime advantage in a 34-31 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Topic in this week’s show include:

• MVS Fumble in Overtime

• Reaction to Packers OT Loss

• What Happened to the Packers’ run game?

• What I Heard / Best Reaction Following the Game

• What to do with Darrius Shepherd?

• Packers-Bears Prediction

The ‘On the Clock’ panel features ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, ESPN Wisconsin/The Athletic’s Jason Wilde and WTAQ Radio’s Mark Daniels. The panel is hosted by WBAY Sports Director Chris Roth. Sunday Sports Night: Cover 2 airs every Sunday night at 10:35 P.M. on WBAY-TV.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus generic
Sunday’s COVID-19 report shows lowest daily positivity rate, hospitalizations in weeks
Dr. Anthony Fauci says he "would not hesitate for a moment" to get a COVID-19 vaccine, if it...
Fauci discusses COVID-19 in Wisconsin
Police say a man is dead after a bicyclist and a train collided in De Pere early Sunday morning.
Man dies after train, bicycle collide in De Pere Sunday morning
Police investigate a shooting at the Mayfair Mall, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Wauwatosa, Wis....
15-year-old boy arrested in connection to Mayfair Mall shooting
Green Bay police car with lights
Green Bay Police: Multiple reports received of items stolen from vehicles this weekend

Latest News

On the Clock: MVS fumble, reaction to Packers OT loss
On the Clock: MVS fumble, reaction to Packers OT loss
Green Bay Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) fumbles a catch during the overtime of an NFL...
Defense’s strong 2nd half leads Colts past Packers in OT
Green Bay Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) makes a catch against Indianapolis Colts'...
LIVE BLOG: Colts defeat Packers in OT, 34-31
packers vs. colts fast 5 pack facts
Dave Schroeder’s ‘Fast 5 Pack Facts’: Packers at Colts