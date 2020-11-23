On the Clock: MVS fumble, reaction to Packers OT loss

(WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers committed four turnovers and lost a two-touchdown halftime advantage in a 34-31 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Topic in this week’s show include:

• MVS Fumble in Overtime

• Reaction to Packers OT Loss

• What Happened to the Packers’ run game?

• What I Heard / Best Reaction Following the Game

• What to do with Darrius Shepherd?

• Packers-Bears Prediction

The ‘On the Clock’ panel features ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, ESPN Wisconsin/The Athletic’s Jason Wilde and WTAQ Radio’s Mark Daniels. The panel is hosted by WBAY Sports Director Chris Roth. Sunday Sports Night: Cover 2 airs every Sunday night at 10:35 P.M. on WBAY-TV.

