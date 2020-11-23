Advertisement

Hunter dies in shooting accident on Washington Island

(KTUU)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON ISLAND, Wis. (WBAY) - A hunter was shot and killed on Door County’s Washington Island on the opening weekend of the gun-deer season.

The Washington Island Police Department says a report came in shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday of a hunter that had been shot on the north end of the island.

Police say 65-year-old Steven Hoogester, of West Bend, Wisconsin, appeared to exit a ground blind and accidentally shot himself.

Officials say Hoogester died at the scene.

An investigation is being done by the Wisconsin DNR as well as the Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office, and an autopsy report is still pending.

News website Washington County Insider says Hoogester was an alderman in West Bend. He was first elected 7 years ago and was on the city’s Deer Management Committee and Finance Committee.

Hoogester was a law enforcement officer for 34 years before he retired from the West Bend Police Department with the rank of lieutenant.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Anthony Fauci says he "would not hesitate for a moment" to get a COVID-19 vaccine, if it...
Fauci discusses COVID-19 in Wisconsin
Coronavirus generic
Sunday’s COVID-19 report shows lowest daily positivity rate, hospitalizations in weeks
Police investigate a shooting at the Mayfair Mall, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Wauwatosa, Wis....
15-year-old boy arrested in connection to Mayfair Mall shooting
Police say a man is dead after a bicyclist and a train collided in De Pere early Sunday morning.
Man dies after train, bicycle collide in De Pere Sunday morning
Green Bay police car with lights
Green Bay Police: Multiple reports received of items stolen from vehicles this weekend

Latest News

Website showcases all businesses in downtown De Pere
Website showcases all businesses in downtown De Pere
Four Fox Valley school districts growing greens after donation
Four Fox Valley school districts growing greens after donation
Waupaca Community Art Board has unexpected success with lone 2020 fundraiser
Waupaca Community Art Board has unexpected success with lone 2020 fundraiser
Recap of the gun deer season's opening weekend
Recap of the gun deer season's opening weekend
Four flex farms have been set up at Appleton East High School. It's just one of four districts...
Four Fox Valley school districts growing greens after donation