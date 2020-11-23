Advertisement

Hobart village employees test positive for COVID-19

(AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
HOBART, Wis. (WBAY) - Hobart Village Hall is closed to the public effectively immediately after employees tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

People who need to do business with the village are asked to do it by phone, using the drop box outside the village offices, or make arrangements for an online, virtual meeting.

The village offices at 2990 S. Pine Tree Rd. won’t open until Tuesday, December 1, at the soonest, according to a notice posted on the Village of Hobart website. The Hobart Village Board meeting on December 1 was pushed back to Thursday, Dec. 3, at 6:15 P.M.

The village says people who might have had close contact with employees and might be at risk of catching the virus were notified and asked to quarantine. It also says the village was regularly cleaning and disinfecting the office and has taken other steps to prevent spreading the coronavirus.

