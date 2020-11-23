Advertisement

Your guide to holiday programs on WBAY-TV

Still frame from "Santa Claus is Comin' to Town" (1970)
Still frame from "Santa Claus is Comin' to Town" (1970)(Rankin-Bass/ABC)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A new holiday season brings back some old favorites to WBAY-TV and ABC Television. “A Charlie Brown Christmas” made headlines recently by moving exclusively first to Apple TV+ then PBS, but you’ll still be able to other classics you grew up with featuring Kris Kringle, a Thanksgiving Day parade, and The Sound of Music, plus new favorites like a Disney Holiday Singalong with Ryan Seacrest, The Great Christmas Light Fight, and a new way of seeing Chicago’s Magnificent Mile Lights Festival.

CLICK HERE for a downloadable version of the schedule or if you can’t see the schedule below.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Anthony Fauci says he "would not hesitate for a moment" to get a COVID-19 vaccine, if it...
Fauci discusses COVID-19 in Wisconsin
Generic Wisconsin COVID-19 graphic
7 day average of new cases in Wisconsin drops below 6,000 for first time since Nov. 11, 6 new COVID-19 deaths reported
Hunter dies in shooting accident on Washington Island
Coronavirus generic
Sunday’s COVID-19 report shows lowest daily positivity rate, hospitalizations in weeks
Stock graphic
Two killed in Oconto County rollover are identified

Latest News