Your guide to holiday programs on WBAY-TV

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A new holiday season brings back some old favorites to WBAY-TV and ABC Television. “A Charlie Brown Christmas” made headlines recently by moving exclusively first to Apple TV+ then PBS, but you’ll still be able to other classics you grew up with featuring Kris Kringle, a Thanksgiving Day parade, and The Sound of Music, plus new favorites like a Disney Holiday Singalong with Ryan Seacrest, The Great Christmas Light Fight, and a new way of seeing Chicago’s Magnificent Mile Lights Festival.

