Green Bay firefighters respond to fire aboard a ship

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Metro Fire Department was dispatched to a fire aboard a ship in port Monday morning.

A generator caught fire on the top floor of a ship at the LaFarge dock off 9th Street shortly before 6 A.M.

The ship’s crew put the fire out before Green Bay firefighters were on the scene. The firefighters helped with ventilating the smoke and made sure the fire didn’t extend anywhere else, confirming the fire was confined to the generator room at the ship’s port bow.

No one was hurt.

Green Bay Metro Fire Department is investigating what caused the generator to catch fire.

The U.S. Coast Guard and Port of Green Bay authorities were notified about the fire.

