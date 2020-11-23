Advertisement

Fire destroys garage in Sheboygan County

CREDIT: Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 6:37 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
RHINE, Wis. (WBAY) - A fire destroyed a garage and its contents Sunday night in Sheboygan County’s Town of Rhine.

The sheriff’s office says 911 received a call from Little Elkhart Lake Rd. a little after 10 P.M. Fire departments from Ada, Elkhart Lake, Haven, Howards Grove, Johnsonville, Glenbeulah, Greenbush, Kiel, New Holstein, Plymouth, St. Anna and Waldo all responded to the rural location about 10 miles north of Elkhart Lake.

The garage contained the owner’s personal belongings, the sheriff’s office said.

Firefighters are investigating what caused the fire.

