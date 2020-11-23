Fauci discusses COVID-19 in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - As Action 2 News has previously reported, Governor Tony Evers and health officials are working to keep COVID-19 from spreading in Wisconsin, and Governor Evers has extended the mask mandate into January.

In addition, Pfizer is working to get U.S. regulators to allow emergency use of the vaccine, and the first immunizations could happen within weeks.

On UpFront Sunday morning, which airs on WBAY, Adrienne Pederson spoke with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease expert and a member of the White House coronavirus task force, about COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin.

“In Wisconsin, you have healthcare workers. You have people who are front line essential workers. You have people with underlying conditions. You have elderly people, you have young people who don’t have anything as an underlying condition so you can’t group Wisconsin as a uni-dementional group. If they decide in their prioritization that health care front line workers are the priority, you could have people in Wisconsin getting doses in December. As we get into January more, it’s not going to be one state versus another state, it’s who within that state is in the priority group,” said Dr. Fauci.

Fauci also said large gatherings for the holidays could increase the spread, and he strongly advises people weigh the risk.

