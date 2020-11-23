Advertisement

Fauci discusses COVID-19 in Wisconsin

Dr. Anthony Fauci says he "would not hesitate for a moment" to get a COVID-19 vaccine, if it...
Dr. Anthony Fauci says he "would not hesitate for a moment" to get a COVID-19 vaccine, if it proves to be both safe and effective.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - As Action 2 News has previously reported, Governor Tony Evers and health officials are working to keep COVID-19 from spreading in Wisconsin, and Governor Evers has extended the mask mandate into January.

In addition, Pfizer is working to get U.S. regulators to allow emergency use of the vaccine, and the first immunizations could happen within weeks.

On UpFront Sunday morning, which airs on WBAY, Adrienne Pederson spoke with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease expert and a member of the White House coronavirus task force, about COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin.

“In Wisconsin, you have healthcare workers. You have people who are front line essential workers. You have people with underlying conditions. You have elderly people, you have young people who don’t have anything as an underlying condition so you can’t group Wisconsin as a uni-dementional group. If they decide in their prioritization that health care front line workers are the priority, you could have people in Wisconsin getting doses in December. As we get into January more, it’s not going to be one state versus another state, it’s who within that state is in the priority group,” said Dr. Fauci.

Fauci also said large gatherings for the holidays could increase the spread, and he strongly advises people weigh the risk.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus generic
Sunday’s COVID-19 report shows lowest daily positivity rate, hospitalizations in weeks
Police say a man is dead after a bicyclist and a train collided in De Pere early Sunday morning.
Man dies after train, bicycle collide in De Pere Sunday morning
Police investigate a shooting at the Mayfair Mall, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Wauwatosa, Wis....
15-year-old boy arrested in connection to Mayfair Mall shooting
Green Bay police car with lights
Green Bay Police: Multiple reports received of items stolen from vehicles this weekend

Latest News

Military member describe the pandemic situation in El Paso as like a scene out of Iraq.
Military steps in to help in El Paso hospitals amid devastating COVID-19 surge
FILE – This photo shows a view of the Pfizer Inc. World Headquarters in Midtown Manhattan, New...
First US immunizations for COVID-19 could arrive on Dec. 12
Texas National Guard troops describe the pandemic situation in El Paso as like a scene out of...
Military members help out at El Paso hospitals, morgue
This photo shows the AstraZeneca offices and the corporate logo in Cambridge, England,...
AstraZeneca: COVID-19 vaccine ‘highly effective’ prevention
In the U.S., November already accounts for almost a quarter of all COVID-19 cases and 9% of...
FDA authorizes emergency use of antibody cocktail given to Trump to treat COVID-19