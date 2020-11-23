Advertisement

Defense’s strong 2nd half leads Colts past Packers in OT

Green Bay Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) fumbles a catch during the overtime of an NFL...
Green Bay Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) fumbles a catch during the overtime of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Indianapolis. Indianapolis Colts' DeForest Buckner (99) recovered the fumble. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 7:29 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Indianapolis defense kept Aaron Rodgers off the field most of the second half, then forced a game-changing fumble less than a minute into overtime for a 34-31 victory over Green Bay.

Rodgers threw three touchdown passes to stake the Packers to a 28-14 halftime lead.

But Indy’s defense forced two three-and-outs in the third quarter and a turnover on downs in the fourth to fuel the comeback.

Mason Crosby tied the score with a 26-yard field goal with 3 seconds left in regulation.

DeForest Buckner’s fumble recovery on the Packers’ second play of OT set up Rodrigo Blankenship’s decisive 39-yard field goal.

Next week, the Packers will host the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football.

The Bears, who are 5-5, are currently on a bye week, and are second in the NFC North.

The Vikings and Lions are both sitting at 4-6.

Meanwhile, the Colts, who are now 7-3, will host the Tennessee Titans at 12 p.m. next Sunday.

