Defense’s strong 2nd half leads Colts past Packers in OT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Indianapolis defense kept Aaron Rodgers off the field most of the second half, then forced a game-changing fumble less than a minute into overtime for a 34-31 victory over Green Bay.

Rodgers threw three touchdown passes to stake the Packers to a 28-14 halftime lead.

Aaron Rodgers is now 2-8-1 in OT games. He's attempted only 17 passes in OT in those games. He lost four times without touching the ball and three times on OT turnovers (two by him) with the winning points coming off the turnover. https://t.co/Biatez9IKj — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 23, 2020

But Indy’s defense forced two three-and-outs in the third quarter and a turnover on downs in the fourth to fuel the comeback.

Mason Crosby tied the score with a 26-yard field goal with 3 seconds left in regulation.

DeForest Buckner’s fumble recovery on the Packers’ second play of OT set up Rodrigo Blankenship’s decisive 39-yard field goal.

#Packers Aaron Rodgers on the MVS fumble: "I have a lot of love for MVS...I see how much he cares. It happens, unfortunately." Rodgers added it was just bad timing. — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) November 23, 2020

Next week, the Packers will host the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football.

The Bears, who are 5-5, are currently on a bye week, and are second in the NFC North.

The Vikings and Lions are both sitting at 4-6.

Meanwhile, the Colts, who are now 7-3, will host the Tennessee Titans at 12 p.m. next Sunday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.