COOL BUT QUIET TODAY... THEN, A MESSY MIX TOMORROW

As an area of high pressure builds into Wisconsin, patchy clouds this morning will give way to plenty of sunshine. The weather looks quiet and slightly cooler today, with seasonable high temperatures in the mid and upper 30s.

Fair skies this evening will give way to increasing clouds later tonight. As the clouds thicken and lower overnight. Temperatures will bottom out mainly in the low to mid 20s, then rise a few degrees heading towards daybreak.

Tuesday is now a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. While tomorrow’s weathermaker isn’t a big storm, it will cause some nuisance precipitation for those who are traveling. Look for a wintry mix to develop tomorrow morning and last through the afternoon. All the precipitation will then turn to rain later Tuesday evening. A slushy inch of snow is expected in the Fox Valley, with 2-4″ of snow for areas to the NORTHWEST. This snow is welcome news for local hunters who will use it to track deer over the next few days.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NW/N 5-15 MPH

TUESDAY: SE 10-15+ MPH

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonably cool. HIGH: 38

TONIGHT: A fair evening. Then, cloudy skies late. Cold and calm. LOW: 24

TUESDAY: A wintry mix, then rain later at night... A slushy 1″ possible in the Fox Valley, with 2-4″ to the NORTHWEST. Slippery travel likely. HIGH: 38 LOW: 36

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with a few showers. HIGH: 42 LOW: 37

THANKSGIVING: Cloudy and cool. Probably dry. HIGH: 45 LOW: 30

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 42 LOW: 27

SATURDAY: Bright sunshine. Cool and dry. HIGH: 44 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: Turning cloudy and breezy. A wintry mix develops. HIGH: 42

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.