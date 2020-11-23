Advertisement

Co-founder of viral ALS Ice Bucket Challenge dies at 37

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 2:12 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
YONKERS, N.Y. (AP) - The ALS Association says a co-founder of the viral ice bucket challenge has died at the age of 37.

The organization announced that Pat Quinn died Sunday. He helped inspire participation in the social media challenge, which has raised more than $200 million worldwide for Lou Gehrig’s disease research.

Quinn was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis in 2013.

Pat Quinn, who was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis in 2013, helped popularize the ice bucket challenge, which has raised more than $200 million worldwide for Lou Gehrig’s disease research.(Source: News 12 Westchester via CNN)

The organization said that in 2014, he helped popularize the ice bucket challenge, where participants were dared to take a bucket of ice water, dump it over their head, post a video on social media and ask others to do the same or to make a donation.

Thousands participated and videos received millions of views.

We are deeply saddened to share that Pat Quinn, co-founder of the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge passed away at the age of 37....

Posted by The ALS Association on Sunday, November 22, 2020

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

