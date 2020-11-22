Advertisement

Wrong text strangers hold mini Thanksgiving to honor loved one who died from COVID-19

By KPHO Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 2:00 AM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, Ariz. (KPHO) - An Arizona woman grieving for her husband is finding solace in a Thanksgiving tradition with a young man who became like a grandson to her after she accidentally texted him four years ago.

In 2016, Wanda Dench thought she texted her real grandson to come over for Thanksgiving dinner, but she accidentally texted a random teenager named Jamal Hinton. Nonetheless, the two have celebrated the holiday together ever since.

But this year, COVID-19 changed everything when it took Wanda’s husband, Lonnie Dench, in March.

Jamal Hinton and Wanda Dench have celebrated Thanksgiving together ever since she accidentally...
Jamal Hinton and Wanda Dench have celebrated Thanksgiving together ever since she accidentally texted the then-teenager instead of her real grandson in 2016.(Source: KPHO via CNN)

The widow knew her first Thanksgiving without him would be hard, but Jamal and his girlfriend, Mikaela, wanted to make sure Wanda wouldn’t be lonely this holiday.

They had an early mini Thanksgiving on Friday with Wanda, her daughter and her actual grandson. A seat and candle were left at the head of the table because even though Lonnie wasn’t there, his spirit still was.

“I didn’t want to miss Thanksgiving with Jamal,” Wanda said. “This year is definitely different than all the years in the past.”

A seat and candle were left at the head of the table to honor Lonnie Dench, who died from...
A seat and candle were left at the head of the table to honor Lonnie Dench, who died from COVID-19 in March.(Source: KPHO via CNN)

Lonnie would always say grace before the Thanksgiving meal. He was Wanda’s biggest cheerleader.

This year, in his honor, Wanda led the prayer, surrounded with family by blood and family by choice.

“Thank you for all the blessings and thank you so much for having Lonnie in my life. I miss him, but I know he’s in a good place. So, to everybody here, I love you and have a wonderful Thanksgiving,” she said.

Jamal says he’s thankful that Lonnie welcomed him into the home with open arms after that wrong text so many years ago.

Copyright 2020 KPHO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DHS: Wisconsin has crossed the 3,000 COVID-19 death milestone
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Evers issues new face mask order
Dane Co. election workers start partial recount
Wisconsin officials: Trump observers obstructing recount
Researchers at St. Jude are excited about a potential treatment for COVID-19.
St. Jude scientists make breakthrough and discover possible COVID-19 treatment
The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the...
Coronavirus falling back from record highs in Wisconsin

Latest News

Police investigate a shooting at the Mayfair Mall, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Wauwatosa, Wis....
15-year-old boy arrested in connection to Mayfair Mall shooting
US vaccine czar: 20 million vaccinated by end of 2020
US vaccine czar: 20 million vaccinated by end of 2020
Tyler Perry attends the world premiere of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows" at...
Cars line up for miles for Tyler Perry Atlanta food giveaway
Cars line up for Tyler Perry Atlanta food giveaway
Cars line up for Tyler Perry Atlanta food giveaway
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams (17) celebrates a touchdown with teammates during the first...
LIVE BLOG: Packers lead Colts 28-14 at the half