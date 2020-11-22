PRE-THANKSGIVING RAIN & SNOW

Clouds will increase in advance of a small disturbance today. Spotty light rain or snow will push across northeast Wisconsin this afternoon and evening. Minor snow accumulations under a quarter inch are possible mainly north of Green Bay. Otherwise look for highs temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Monday will follow with sunny skies and cooler temperatures.

A potent low pressure system will bring messy weather in the days leading up to Thanksgiving. Tuesday morning will begin with snow already falling for parts of the area. As snow overspreads Wisconsin, warmer air will be pulled in causing some of the snow to mix with rain. The extent of the mixing will determine how much or how little snow each location receives. In general it looks like at least a couple of inches of snow are possible Tuesday morning. Additional snow is more likely north, where the temperatures will remain colder allowing snow to fall over a longer duration during the day. Meanwhile much of the precipitation to the south will likely turn to mix or rain. Due to the potential for accumulating snow roads could become slick and travelers will want to keep an eye on the road conditions. Rain and mix will linger through Tuesday night and Wednesday. But will taper off during Wednesday afternoon or evening.

Thanksgiving day remains dry with partly sunny skies.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

SUNDAY: SW 5-10 MPH

MONDAY: N 5-10 MPH

SUNDAY: Turning cloudy. Scattered, light PM rain/snow across northern areas. HIGH: 43

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Evening sprinkle or flurry. LOW: 28

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, but slightly cooler. Temps still seasonable. HIGH: 37 LOW: 27

TUESDAY: Cloudy with morning snow develop. Any snow/mix to rain by the afternoon. Breezy. HIGH: 40 LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: Light rain mixing with snow... especially early. Cloudy and breezy. HIGH: 43 LOW: 32

THANKSGIVING: Quiet with a mix of sun and clouds. Temps slightly above average. HIGH: 44 LOW: 30

BLACK FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and a little cooler. HIGH: 41 LOW: 27

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. HIGH: 40

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.