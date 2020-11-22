One displaced following Green Bay house fire

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Metro Fire Department officials say no one was injured during a house fire early Sunday afternoon in Green Bay.

Officials say crews were called to the 700 block of Winford Avenue just after 12 p.m. for a report of a structure fire with visible smoke and flames.

When they arrived, firefighters found smoke and flames coming from the kitchen window, and quickly attacked the fire.

The fire was under control within 10 minutes.

At this time, damage is estimated at $50,000, and the cause is being investigated.

Officials say one occupant is displaced due to the damage.

