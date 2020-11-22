MESSY WEATHER LEADING UP TO THANKSGIVING

Spotty light rain or snow remains possible across northeast Wisconsin this evening. Minor snow accumulations, less than a half inch, are possible... mainly NORTH of Green Bay. Skies will stay mostly cloudy through the first half of the night, but skies will begin to clear early Monday.

Lows will bottom out in the mid-to-upper 20s Monday morning, which is actually a little above average. Skies will become mostly sunny by the afternoon, and winds will be light. Despite the sunshine, highs will be cooler... in the upper half of the 30s.

A potent storm system will bring messy weather in the days leading up to Thanksgiving. Snow should begin falling early Tuesday morning southwest of the Fox Valley. Snow showers will spread northeast with time over the course of Tuesday morning. Slippery roads will likely develop across eastern Wisconsin for a time. As the afternoon wears on, snow should begin transitioning to rain. The extent of the mixing will determine how much or how little snow each location receives. It looks like we could all see 1-3 inches of snow through Tuesday morning. Additional snow is more likely north, where the temperatures will remain colder allowing snow to fall over a longer duration during the day. It’s possible areas here receive closer to 3-6 inches of snow. Meanwhile much of the precipitation south will likely turn to rain. A rain-snow mix continues overnight. Light rain remains possible through Wednesday evening.

Thanksgiving day is still looking dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies. It will be one of the warmer days this week with highs getting into the mid 40s. Highs Tuesday should be limited to the upper 30s with lower 40s expected Wednesday. The forecast remains dry through the start of next weekend.

WIND FORECAST:

MONDAY: NW 5-10 MPH

TUESDAY: SE 10-20 MPH, GUSTS TO 30 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Evening sprinkles or flakes. LOW: 28

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, but slightly cooler. Temps still seasonable. HIGH: 37 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: Cloudy with morning snow developing. Any snow/mix to rain by the afternoon, except the FAR NORTH. Breezy. HIGH: 39 LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: Light rain... possibly mixed with snow. Cloudy and breezy. HIGH: 42 LOW: 34

THANKSGIVING: Quiet with mostly cloudy skies. Temps slightly above average. HIGH: 45 LOW: 31

BLACK FRIDAY: A little cooler with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 41 LOW: 27

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny... more clouds at night. HIGH: 41 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: Turning mostly cloudy. A mix of rain and snow could develop. HIGH: 39

