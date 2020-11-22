Advertisement

Manitowoc police want to speak to owner of dog that bit someone

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 9:43 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are looking to speak to the owner of a dog who bit someone while walking their own dog on East Cedar Drive near the Stangel Learning Community Building. It happened Saturday around 4:30-5:30 p.m. according to the Manitowoc Police Department.

The victim tells police he was walking his dog when he was approached by a possible lab/boxer mix (darker in color, unknown gender). The dog came from the area of the condos/apartments to the north of East Cedar Drive.

The dog, according to the victim, lunged at his own dog, and eventually bit the victim. The dog then ran off to the north, where the victim lost sight of the dog.

The Manitowoc Police Department is trying to identify the dog and the owner to get rabies vaccination information for medical treatment of the victim.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Manitowoc Police Department at 920-686-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 920-683-4466.  Anyone with information may remain anonymous.

