Man dies after train, bicycle collide in De Pere Sunday morning

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say one man is dead following a train and bicycle collision in De Pere early Sunday morning.

According to De Pere police, officers were called to the area of Reid Street and Bicentennial Park at 7:43 a.m.

Officials say the bicyclist, identified as a 21-year-old man, was traveling west on Reid Street using the non-motorized pathway just south of Bicentennial Park.

The pathway connects the 500 and 600 blocks of Reid Street, and is crossed by railway tracks.

Police add the CN railway train was headed north at the time of the incident.

According to police, the man died at the scene due to his injuries.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released at this time due to the notification of family members.

The crash is still being investigated at this time.

Fatal Bicyclist / Train Crash On 11/22/2020 at 7:43am, De Pere Police responded to the area of Reid Street and... Posted by De Pere Police Department on Sunday, November 22, 2020

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.