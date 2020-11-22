LIVE BLOG: Packers lead Colts 28-14 at the half

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WBAY) – The Green Bay Packers (7-2) are visiting the Indianapolis Colts (6-3) Sunday for the first time since 2012.

This is the sixth road trip of the season for the Packers, and will provide a matchup between division leaders.

Site of the showdown, #Packers report from Indy tonight after the games on @WBAY pic.twitter.com/hye0V4fBBA — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) November 21, 2020

Sunday’s game is the Packers’ fifth regular-season game in Indianapolis, and the team is still looking for its first victory there since the franchise moved to Indianapolis in 1984.

The teams have played nine games since the Colts relocated there.

Records show the last two games between the teams were decided by a combined eight points, with the last regular season meeting going to the Colts while they visited Lambeau Field. The Colts won on November 6, 2016 by a score of 31-26.

Some predictions from ESPN’s NFL Countdown...Sam Ponder the only one choosing the #Packers in this one pic.twitter.com/Wa88j4KRgV — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) November 22, 2020

The Colts are the Packers’ third AFC opponent of the season, and the team beat both the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Packers’ receiver Allen Lazard, corner back Kevin King, and punter JK Scott are all active Sunday.

Meanwhile, the team’s inactive list includes punter Drew Kaser, running back Tyler Ervin, and others.

Allen Lazard, Kevin King and JK Scott are all active today vs. the Colts.



Here's the Packers inactive list: P Drew Kaser, QB Jordan Love, CB Ka'dar Hollman, RB Tyler Ervin, OLB Jonathan Garvin, DT Montravius Adams. https://t.co/ITK7QSxuLE — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 22, 2020

The Packers received the ball at the beginning of the game, and their first drive ended with a fumble that was recovered by Indianapolis.

Colts win toss and defer. Packers ball first. — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) November 22, 2020

Darius Leonard gifted that turnover... playing to prove he is the best ILB in football to Aaron Rodgers (who declared Fred Warner was a few weeks ago) — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) November 22, 2020

After getting points on their first drive in each of the first seven games, the Packers come up empty for the second straight week. This one is a disastrous fumbled snap, and the Colts start at their own 39 — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 22, 2020

However, the Colts then fumbled on their first drive, and the ball was recovered by the Packers, which led to a touchdown pass from quarterback Aaron Rodgers to tight end Robert Tonyan to put the Packers on the board first.

My goodness, what great quick change defense from the #Packers, first Amos with the huge clean hit to force incompletion to Hilton, then the amazingly perfect punch-out by Greene — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) November 22, 2020

Raven Greene punchout! — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 22, 2020

Both deep DBs cover the outside guys (Adams and Sternberger) and Tonyan is wide open on the post. pic.twitter.com/7eNl72pfK7 — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 22, 2020

The Colts answered the following drive with a touchdown from pass from quarterback Philip Rivers to Michael Pittman Jr., making it 7 all.

Colts trolling Packers? Stadium played Bang the Drum after TD. Rivers had a brilliant pass on the money to Pittman with a runner in his face, allowed the WR to get YAC with full head of steam — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) November 22, 2020

If the design was Kirksey (58) vs Michael Pittman Jr. then that seems like a bad idea. pic.twitter.com/tymx5wnjeo — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 22, 2020

The two teams then traded punts, and on the following drive, Rodgers’ pass to receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling was intercepted by the Colts.

Colts entered the game with 11 INT. They get #12 on a great play by Ya Sin, getting back in play, Rodgers underthrew it a little to give MVS space before safety, but I don't think he thought Ya Sin could get back in the play. — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) November 22, 2020

They had 2 in 3rd quarter vs Jax, and 2 in 1st quarter today https://t.co/jWmHI9MtiV — Chris Roth (@rothchris) November 22, 2020

Aaron Rodgers has been picked off in consecutive games for just the second time in the last three seasons (last time was Weeks 16-17 of 2019). https://t.co/RZj4uE3Osx — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 22, 2020

But, the Colts weren’t able to put points on the board due to a missed 50-yard-field goal.

The Packers scored on the following drive after running back Aaron Jones ran into the end zone to make the score 14-7.

Think that "Lucas Oil Leap" will cost @Showtyme_33 some $$$???....doesn't seem Covid safe — Chris Roth (@rothchris) November 22, 2020

Aaron Jones has 27 touchdowns since the start of the 2019 season. That's tied for the most in the NFL with Derrick Henry and Dalvin Cook (who is also still in action today). https://t.co/U98crrAdrM — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 22, 2020

Through a quarter and a half, the #Packers have 182 yards of offense on the #1 defense in the NFL...1.5 quarters! — Chris Roth (@rothchris) November 22, 2020

Rivers threw an interception on the following drive to Christian Kirksey. The Packers converted into the end zone again after a pass to Davante Adams to widen their lead to 21-7.

So great to see Billy Winn making a play (tipping pass for Packers INT). As we chronicled on Cover 2 two weeks ago, Winn has endured major injury after major injury the last 4 years. GB turns turnover into pts and leads 21-7. — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) November 22, 2020

This is Davante Adams' fifth-straight game with a touchdown catch, matching the longest-streak of his career. He has eight during that stretch. https://t.co/qMIYLQH6uD — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 22, 2020

Within the two minute warning for the first half, the Colts struck again, getting another seven after a touchdown pass from Rivers to Trey Burton.

Earlier in the game, Packers Center Corey Linsley was ruled questionable to return with a back injury.

#Packers C Corey Linsley (back) is questionable to return. #GBvsIND — Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 22, 2020

This half has had it all! 5 TDs, 4 turnovers, a 50-yard FG bouncing off the crossbar, and now a kickoff bouncing at the 1-inch line or... on the line...under review — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) November 22, 2020

Great camera shot shows it bounces on the white stripe. Touchback upon further review. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) November 22, 2020

And it is a touchback https://t.co/HvOsZHU19g — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 22, 2020

Just before the half, the Packers got on the board again after Jamaal Williams caught a short pass from Rodgers to make it 28-14.

Ya Sin had the INT early, but the 51-yard Beatles I-Wanna-Hold-Your-Hand penalty cost him before the half — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) November 22, 2020

That was a remarkable answer. Great effort by Jamaal to hit the end zone. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) November 22, 2020

That score stood at the half. The Colts will receive the ball at the beginning of the second half.

That's 28 points for #Packers in the half against the #4 scoring defense in the league (Colts at 19.7 ppg) — Chris Roth (@rothchris) November 22, 2020

Aaron Rodgers has 2 turnovers in the first half... but leads 4 TD drives. FOUR! 3 TD passes, 3 incompletions. What a game. 51-yard PI penalty helps pad the lead before the half. I can't wait to see 30 more minutes of this game — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) November 22, 2020

The Packers' 28 first-half points is already the second-most allowed by the Colts in an entire game this season. Green Bay leads 28-14 at halftime, but the Colts will receive to start the second half. https://t.co/PncmiFHC6z — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 22, 2020

At the half, the Packers announced Linsley has been ruled out for the rest of the game.

Injury update: C Corey Linsley (back) has been ruled out. #GBvsIND — Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 22, 2020

#Packers rule Corey Linsley OUT with his back injury. Most versatile young lineman in the league, Elgton Jenkins is getting it done at center. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) November 22, 2020

The game, which kicked off at 3:25 p.m., is airing on FOX.

