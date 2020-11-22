LIVE BLOG: Packers lead Colts 28-14 at the half
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WBAY) – The Green Bay Packers (7-2) are visiting the Indianapolis Colts (6-3) Sunday for the first time since 2012.
This is the sixth road trip of the season for the Packers, and will provide a matchup between division leaders.
Sunday’s game is the Packers’ fifth regular-season game in Indianapolis, and the team is still looking for its first victory there since the franchise moved to Indianapolis in 1984.
The teams have played nine games since the Colts relocated there.
Records show the last two games between the teams were decided by a combined eight points, with the last regular season meeting going to the Colts while they visited Lambeau Field. The Colts won on November 6, 2016 by a score of 31-26.
The Colts are the Packers’ third AFC opponent of the season, and the team beat both the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars.
RELATED: Dave Schroeder’s ‘Fast 5 Pack Facts’: Packers at Colts
Packers’ receiver Allen Lazard, corner back Kevin King, and punter JK Scott are all active Sunday.
Meanwhile, the team’s inactive list includes punter Drew Kaser, running back Tyler Ervin, and others.
The Packers received the ball at the beginning of the game, and their first drive ended with a fumble that was recovered by Indianapolis.
However, the Colts then fumbled on their first drive, and the ball was recovered by the Packers, which led to a touchdown pass from quarterback Aaron Rodgers to tight end Robert Tonyan to put the Packers on the board first.
The Colts answered the following drive with a touchdown from pass from quarterback Philip Rivers to Michael Pittman Jr., making it 7 all.
The two teams then traded punts, and on the following drive, Rodgers’ pass to receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling was intercepted by the Colts.
But, the Colts weren’t able to put points on the board due to a missed 50-yard-field goal.
The Packers scored on the following drive after running back Aaron Jones ran into the end zone to make the score 14-7.
Rivers threw an interception on the following drive to Christian Kirksey. The Packers converted into the end zone again after a pass to Davante Adams to widen their lead to 21-7.
Within the two minute warning for the first half, the Colts struck again, getting another seven after a touchdown pass from Rivers to Trey Burton.
Earlier in the game, Packers Center Corey Linsley was ruled questionable to return with a back injury.
Just before the half, the Packers got on the board again after Jamaal Williams caught a short pass from Rodgers to make it 28-14.
That score stood at the half. The Colts will receive the ball at the beginning of the second half.
At the half, the Packers announced Linsley has been ruled out for the rest of the game.
The game, which kicked off at 3:25 p.m., is airing on FOX.
Check back for updates from the Action 2 News sports team.
Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.