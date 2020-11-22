Green Bay Police: Multiple reports received of items stolen from vehicles this weekend

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police say multiple reports have been received this weekend of items being stolen out of vehicles in the area.

According to police, officers received multiple reports Saturday morning of thefts from vehicles in the area west of King Elementary School and He-Nis-Ra Park.

Sunday morning, there was a report of a theft from a vehicle near Perkins Park.

A short time later, officials say there was another report.

The thefts reported Sunday happened between 10 p.m. Saturday and 2 a.m. Sunday.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call Green Bay Police at 920-448-3208.

If you have been a victim of theft or property damage, you’re asked to call the non-emergency number at 920-391-7450, or report incidents online by clicking here.

Police are reminding citizens to remember to lock your vehicle, and to take all of your valuables inside with you.

