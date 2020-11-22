Area flower shop hoping to raise money, donate flowers to nursing homes

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay flower shop is asking for your help to raise funds in order to donate flowers for people living in nursing homes.

Nature’s Best Floral has started an Adopt an Elder program.

Through the shop’s website, you can make a donation that will go towards sending flowers to a random person at a local long-term care facility.

The store’s owner says he wanted to lift the spirits of the elderly this holiday season, since some haven’t been able to see family members due to the pandemic.

“We did this because everyone is so focused on physical health, which is very important. But equally as important is mental health., a lot of people are having a hard time not (being) social. I’m a very social person. So I come to work, I go home, that’s pretty much my social life right now,” said Josh Kozlowski, the owner of Nature’s Best Floral and Boutique.

The shop will start delivering flowers Monday to Woodside Lutheran Home, and then travel to other nursing homes up until Wednesday.

The last day to donate money is on Tuesday.

Click here to make a donation to the program.

