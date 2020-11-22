Advertisement

Area flower shop hoping to raise money, donate flowers to nursing homes

By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay flower shop is asking for your help to raise funds in order to donate flowers for people living in nursing homes.

Nature’s Best Floral has started an Adopt an Elder program.

Through the shop’s website, you can make a donation that will go towards sending flowers to a random person at a local long-term care facility.

The store’s owner says he wanted to lift the spirits of the elderly this holiday season, since some haven’t been able to see family members due to the pandemic.

“We did this because everyone is so focused on physical health, which is very important. But equally as important is mental health., a lot of people are having a hard time not (being) social. I’m a very social person. So I come to work, I go home, that’s pretty much my social life right now,” said Josh Kozlowski, the owner of Nature’s Best Floral and Boutique.

The shop will start delivering flowers Monday to Woodside Lutheran Home, and then travel to other nursing homes up until Wednesday.

The last day to donate money is on Tuesday.

Click here to make a donation to the program.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus generic
Sunday’s COVID-19 report shows lowest daily positivity rate, hospitalizations in weeks
Dr. Anthony Fauci says he "would not hesitate for a moment" to get a COVID-19 vaccine, if it...
Fauci discusses COVID-19 in Wisconsin
Police say a man is dead after a bicyclist and a train collided in De Pere early Sunday morning.
Man dies after train, bicycle collide in De Pere Sunday morning
Police investigate a shooting at the Mayfair Mall, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Wauwatosa, Wis....
15-year-old boy arrested in connection to Mayfair Mall shooting
Green Bay police car with lights
Green Bay Police: Multiple reports received of items stolen from vehicles this weekend

Latest News

Store hours for Thanksgiving and Black Friday
On the Clock: MVS fumble, reaction to Packers OT loss
On the Clock: MVS fumble, reaction to Packers OT loss
The ‘On the Clock’ panel featuring ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, ESPN Wisconsin’s Jason Wilde and WTAQ...
On the Clock: MVS fumble, reaction to Packers OT loss
Green Bay Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) fumbles a catch during the overtime of an NFL...
Defense’s strong 2nd half leads Colts past Packers in OT
Green Bay flower shop starts Adopt an Elder program
Green Bay flower shop starts Adopt an Elder program