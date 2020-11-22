15-year-old boy arrested in connection to Mayfair Mall shooting

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WISN) - Wauwatosa police say a 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a mass shooting at Mayfair Mall.

The shooting happened just before 3 p.m. Friday.

Chief Barry Weber held a press conference Sunday afternoon to announce the arrest.

Investigators said seven adults and one teen were injured.

They were taken to hospitals for treatment and were expected to survive.

It was not clear how severe their injuries were.

Investigators said most had been released from the hospital.

Police have not spoken about the investigation since Friday night.

The press conference was called after WISN 12 News asked if a suspect had been arrested.

That information was provided by sources.

Police initially said they were searching for a white man in his 20s or 30s.

Weber said that information was determined not to be correct.

The suspect’s name has not been released because of his age.

Weber said the Milwaukee boy was arrested in a car Saturday night.

He also said the gun was recovered and there was no additional threat to the public.

Weber added that he believed the shooting stemmed from an altercation between two groups.

He said the suspect was able to escape the mall as officers responded to help the victims.

It took officers six hours to clear the mall, Weber said.

No other information has been released.

The FBI was called in to assist with the shooting investigation.

