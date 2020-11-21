TYPICAL NOVEMBER WEATHER THIS WEEKEND

High pressure across the area today will keep skies mostly sunny, although more clouds are possible across the north. The weather will be dry today and temperatures will be seasonable for November. After midnight tonight the clouds will increase after, leading into cloudier skies Sunday.

A small disturbance will bring a very slight chance for spotty light rain or snow flakes Sunday. Most of the area will spend most of the day dry. And there shouldn’t be any travel issues. As winds turn to the southwest Sunday, temperatures will be ever so slightly more mild, but not by much.

Monday will be dry, and then a more substantial low pressure system will arrive on Tuesday. Any mix in the morning turns to rain through the day. Overnight rain will turn back to mix or snow, especially North. Any lingering precipitation will come to an end earlier Wednesday. Those who have early Thanksgiving travel plans will want to keep an eye on the forecast.

Thanksgiving day looks dry and partly sunny. Perfect for taking a post turkey dinner walk outdoors!

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: NW BEC SW 5-10 MPH

SUNDAY: S-SW 5-15 MPH

SATURDAY: Partly to Mostly sunny. Cool with light winds. Clouds arrive late. HIGH: 39

TONIGHT: Clear early with clouds arriving late. LOW: 25

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies. Turning breezy with a SLIGHT chance of a few spotty rain/snow showers in the afternoon. HIGH: 41 LOW: 27

MONDAY: Turning sunny. Breezy early in the day. HIGH: 38 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: Cloudy with rain or a wintry mix. Possibly snow at night. HIGH: 40 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: An early wintry mix. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. HIGH: 42 LOW: 30

THANKSGIVING: Clouds & sun. Probably dry. Cool. HIGH: 44 LOW: 30

BLACK FRIDAY: Partly sunny. HIGH: 40

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.