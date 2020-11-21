Advertisement

Thanksgiving travelers still determined to fly despite CDC recommendations

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Va. (CNN) - The Center for Disease Control and Prevention says people should not travel for Thanksgiving, but it hasn’t stopped some passengers who say they feel safe enough to fly.

AAA estimates up to 50 million Americans will travel for Thanksgiving. That’s only a ten percent drop compared to last year.

“I feel like I have taken enough measures to protect myself and my family,” said Caroline Osler, who is traveling to Kentucky.

Airlines are still planning on adding flights and insist flying right now is safe.

However, they say it’s a very personal decision, one that travelers here say they do not take lightly.

“I understand the risk that I’m taking but I want to see my family,” Yasmine Dehghani said.

Airline industry groups say they’re not encouraging people to fly but also not discouraging them either. United Airlines says it’s already seen bookings drop as the coronavirus continues to surge.

The head of the TSA says air travel rates will come close to a pandemic record, when more than a million people passed through security at America’s airports.

He says the busiest days will be the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Evers issues new face mask order
The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the...
Coronavirus falling back from record highs in Wisconsin
Mayfair incident
Eight people wounded in Mayfair Mall shooting
DHS: Wisconsin has crossed the 3,000 COVID-19 death milestone
Researchers at St. Jude are excited about a potential treatment for COVID-19.
St. Jude scientists make breakthrough and discover possible COVID-19 treatment

Latest News

Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., received mixed results from recent coronavirus tests. She is...
Sen. Loeffler quarantining after mixed COVID-19 test results
Cobb County Election officials handle ballots during an audit, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in...
Trump team requests recount of Georgia presidential vote
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, EMT Giselle Dorgalli, third from right, performs...
FDA allows emergency use of antibody drug Trump received
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the briefing room at the White House...
In blistering ruling, judge throws out Trump suit in Pa.
Matt and Harry Lauer are sitting in a deer stand in Outagamie County, Wisconsin early Saturday...
Covid-19 dwindles one Outagamie family’s gun deer hunt, but it doesn’t damper the fun