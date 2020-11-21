Stevens Point woman uses a Facebook post to help others

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The holidays are a time of giving, but one woman in Stevens Point decided to take that a bit further.

“We just moved here at the end of October---so I just got here,” said Shannan Dorschner, who’s husband is in the military and moves around often.

For a military family, moving is a normality. But giving and helping other military families is also commonplace.

“A lot of us are stationed away from home so we become our own little family.”

It’s the holiday season, and for most families it’s a joyful time. But for some families, it’s not as easy

“There are people out there that are really struggling. And their kiddos are going to bed without food in their stomachs. And that’s not okay,” Dorschner said.

Dorschner posted a simple Facebook post to a Stevens Point area group, offering help to anyone who needs it. The post garnered over 240 reactions and 15 shares.

“As a parent myself, you don’t want to ever see your child unhappy or not have a present to open a Christmas,” Dorschner said.

She’s gotten requests such as thanksgiving meals, snacks for kids and laundry detergent.

“Holiday season is a time for giving, and that’s just what I continue to do,” Dorschner explained.

One line stood out in her Facebook post, which read “No one has to know and we don’t have to discuss it.”

“It’s anonymous. So, there’s time where I just drop off in the middle of the night at the front door. And then I just text them through Facebook saying ‘it’s at the front porch,’” Dorschner said.

While she does see the profile of the person messaging, she doesn’t ask questions or even see them. even though she doesn’t see the reaction from families she is helping, she says she doesn’t need it.

“I don’t need to know them personally, they don’t need to know me. We just need to help each other out,” Dorschner said through a smile.

She’s brand new to Wisconsin, but she’s already feeling at home.

“It just strengthens my feeling that we picked the right community to move to,” Dorschner said.

She has heard from many people in comments that want to volunteer. She encourages others to make their own posts to help others to pay it forward.

