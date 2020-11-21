Advertisement

Santa’s Rock ‘N Lights expands this holiday season at Brown County fairgrounds

(KOSA)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 8:53 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Santa’s Rock ‘n’ Lights Drive Through Winter Light Show is open for the holiday season at the Brown County fairgrounds.

This year, organizers say lights have almost doubled compared to other years and there’s a longer route.

You’ll drive through Santa’s World, Reindeer World, and Dancing Trees World. There are over 700 feet of light tunnels to drive through, including a new “techno tunnel.” This year also features 20-foot tall dinosaurs and 20-foot wide peacocks.

The light show runs through January 3.

Organizers are expecting this to be a record year with more than 100,000 people passing through in the warmth of their own cars. If you plan to go, you have to purchase a ticket online ahead of time at SantasRockNLights.com.

