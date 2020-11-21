Advertisement

Police: 3 arrested after chase, crash in New Berlin

Nov. 21, 2020
NEW BERLIN, Wis. (WISN) — All three people have now been arrested after police said they were led on a chase that ended in a crash. The third was taken into custody Saturday morning.

New Berlin police said the people were involved in a shots-fired incident in Milwaukee County in which no one was injured.

Alerts were sent in the New Berlin area Friday, telling people to shelter in place before saying two suspects had been arrested.

Police said three people led them on a chase that ended in a crash near Scott Drive and West Armour Avenue. The three ran from the scene, police said.

The incident was unrelated to the shooting at Mayfair Mall, police said.

