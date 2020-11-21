Advertisement

Packers’ Adams returns to practice, ‘good to go’ on Sunday

Davante Adams (Ankle) taken off injury report
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs against San Francisco 49ers linebacker...
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs against San Francisco 49ers linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (51) and cornerback Jason Verrett (22) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)(Jed Jacobsohn | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 7:27 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams returned to practice Friday and is expected to play Sunday at Indianapolis despite dealing with an ankle injury this week.

The injury had prevented Adams from practicing Thursday. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Friday that Adams had made good progress and “should be good to go” on Sunday. Adams hurt his ankle in a 24-20 victory over Jacksonville.

He has nine touchdown catches to tie for the NFL lead despite missing two games with a hamstring injury.

Adams played through the injury against the Jaguars last weekend and came up with the game-winning touchdown. He had eight catches for 66 yards and lost a fumble.

It looks less likely that Allen Lazard will return to the lineup this weekend. LaFleur said he’s hopeful, but “I think it’ll be more something we’ll figure out on Sunday.”

Running back Tyler Ervin (wrist, ribs) is their only player who has been ruled out. Defensive end Montravius Adams (toe) is listed as doubtful while CB Ka’dar Hollman (quadricep), WR Allen Lazard (core), S Will Redmond (shoulder), WR Darrius Shepherd (shoulder), and WR Equanimeous St. Brown (knee) drew questionable tags.

The Colts listed TE Jack Doyle (concussion), CB Isaiah Rodgers (knee), T Braden Smith (thumb), TE Noah Togiai (knee), and DE Kemoko Turay (ankle) as questionable to play. They’ll also be without DL Denico Autry after placing him on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday.

The Packers will play the Colts in Indianapolis on Sunday at 3:25 PM.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

