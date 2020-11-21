MESSY MID-WEEK WEATHER EXPECTED

Skies will stay clear this evening, but clouds will be on the increase by daybreak Sunday. Lows tonight will settle into the mid 20s across eastern Wisconsin with lower 20s NORTH. Despite skies turning cloudy, Sunday will be warmer than Saturday by a couple degrees. Highs should get into the lower 40s.

A weak disturbance will bring a chance for spotty light rain or snow to northern areas late Sunday. Most from Green Bay and Shawano southward stay dry. Any clouds should begin to clear out heading into Monday. You can expect a mostly sunny afternoon with highs back in the upper 30s.

A strong low pressure system will take shape across the Plains and start heading in our direction on Tuesday. We’ll begin the morning cloudy with snow showers developing. Depending on the timing, there may be some travel issues for the morning commute. Any snow or mix should transition to rain for the afternoon. It will be breezy at times with highs around 40.

During the overnight, rain continues and may mix with snow, especially NORTH. Rain and mix could linger for a time Wednesday, but should taper off by the afternoon or evening. Lows in the Fox Valley Wednesday morning should be in the mid 30s with a high in the lower 40s... so icy roads do not look to be a significant threat as things stand now. Northern areas could be colder; however, and travel issues would be more likely to develop. Thanksgiving Day itself should be quiet and dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the mid 40s... which could be the warmest day of the week.

WIND FORECAST:

SUNDAY: SW 5-10 MPH

MONDAY: N 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Clear evening with more clouds by daybreak. LOW: 25

SUNDAY: Turning cloudy. Scattered, light PM rain/snow across northern areas. HIGH: 42 LOW: 27

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, but slightly cooler. Temps still seasonable. HIGH: 38 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: Cloudy with morning snow develop. Any snow/mix to rain by the afternoon. Breezy. HIGH: 40 LOW: 34

WEDNESDAY: Light rain mixing with snow... especially early. Cloudy and breezy. HIGH: 42 LOW: 31

THANKSGIVING: Quiet with a mix of sun and clouds. Temps slightly above average. HIGH: 44 LOW: 30

BLACK FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and a little cooler. HIGH: 40 LOW: 27

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. HIGH: 40

