Fire destroys building with numerous vehicles, trailers in Sheboygan County

MITCHELL, Wis. (WBAY) - A fire destroyed a large building containing “numerous” vehicles and trailers in southwestern Sheboygan County Friday evening, the sheriff’s office reports.

The 911 call came shortly before 6 P.M., reporting a vehicle with a fire underneath it.

“The situation changed as it was learned the vehicle was located in an approximate 40-foot [by] 40-foot garage/outbuilding [that] contained numerous vehicles and trailers,” the sheriff’s office says.

Fire departments from Adell, Campbellsport, Cascade, Eden, Greenbush, Plymouth, St. Cloud, Town of Sheboygan Falls, Silver Creek and Waldo, as well as the Cascade First Responders and Plymouth Fire Ambulance and sheriff’s deputies all responded to the fire in the town of Mitchell.

The building on County Road N and its contents are considered a total loss, the sheriff’s office says.

Exactly what started the fire is now under investigation.

