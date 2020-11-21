Advertisement

Fire destroys building with numerous vehicles, trailers in Sheboygan County

CREDIT: Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0
CREDIT: Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 7:52 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MITCHELL, Wis. (WBAY) - A fire destroyed a large building containing “numerous” vehicles and trailers in southwestern Sheboygan County Friday evening, the sheriff’s office reports.

The 911 call came shortly before 6 P.M., reporting a vehicle with a fire underneath it.

“The situation changed as it was learned the vehicle was located in an approximate 40-foot [by] 40-foot garage/outbuilding [that] contained numerous vehicles and trailers,” the sheriff’s office says.

Fire departments from Adell, Campbellsport, Cascade, Eden, Greenbush, Plymouth, St. Cloud, Town of Sheboygan Falls, Silver Creek and Waldo, as well as the Cascade First Responders and Plymouth Fire Ambulance and sheriff’s deputies all responded to the fire in the town of Mitchell.

The building on County Road N and its contents are considered a total loss, the sheriff’s office says.

Exactly what started the fire is now under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Evers issues new face mask order
The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the...
Coronavirus falling back from record highs in Wisconsin
Mayfair incident
Eight people wounded in Mayfair Mall shooting
Stock graphic
Two dead in Oconto County rollover
Researchers at St. Jude are excited about a potential treatment for COVID-19.
St. Jude scientists make breakthrough and discover possible COVID-19 treatment

Latest News

Haen Meats in Grand Chute before the start of the gun-deer hunting season
Meat processors expect busy hunting season
Sign welcoming hunters
Northern businesses happy to see hunters
Mayfair incident
Eight people wounded in Mayfair Mall shooting
Deer tagged at a meat processor
Meat processors anticipate busier hunting season
Santa’s Rock ‘N Lights expands this holiday season at Brown County fairgrounds