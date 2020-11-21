DHS: Wisconsin has crossed the 3,000 COVID-19 death milestone

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin has surpassed another milestone during the COVID-19 pandemic. On Saturday, the Department of Health Services (DHS) reported another 51 deaths, causing the state to cross the 3,000 cumulative death mark.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 17,893 new coronavirus test results in the past 24-hour period, with 6,224 tests positive -- a positivity rate of 34.78%. This marks a third day of decline for both new cases, however Saturday marked a rise in the positivity rate after a two day decline. The 7-day average for new cases increased to 6,408 following a two day decline. There were 11,669 negative tests in the latest batch of results.

Wisconsin’s newly reported 51 deaths bring the cumulative death toll to 3,005. COVID-19 is currently the fourth leading cause of death in Wisconsin. The state is averaging 54 deaths per day over the last 7 days, holding steady from Friday’s average, which was an increase from Thursday’s 7-day average of 52. The death percentage is currently 0.86%.

Gov. Tony Evers issued a new face coverings order Friday, as he announced he would earlier this week. Under the order, anyone age 5 or older has to wear a face covering whenever they’re indoors or in an enclosed space with someone from outside their household. The governor cited the rising number of hospitalizations putting a strain on hospitals in issuing the new public health order. He noted that it’s not just affecting patients with COVID-19; there are fewer beds, less staffing and fewer resources available for people who need to be hospitalized for other reasons, like heart attacks, strokes and accidents.

Health Secretary-designee Andrea Palm issued a statement, “We know hospitalizations are a lagging indicator, which means we will need even more capacity for our hospitals in the coming weeks with our current cases. We need every Wisconsinite to take this seriously to stay home. That is why it is imperative we take action to curb transmission now.”

The DHS says 208 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in the last 24 hours. On Friday, the daily hospitalizations had fallen below 200 for the first time in four days. Saturday’s report from the Wisconsin Hospital Association says there are currently 1,990 COVID-19 in hospitals, a decrease from Friday’s report of 2,076. Of those, 437 are in intensive care. The alternate care facility -- the field hospital at the state fairgrounds -- is treating 20 patients, an increase of three from Friday.

The state says 15,734 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment since the first coronavirus case was confirmed in Madison less than 10 months ago.

A total 351,169 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Wisconsin. The state says 21.6% of all of these cases are active, or 75,922 people diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus in the past 30 days and haven’t been medically cleared. That’s down from 21.9% on Friday, and 22.3% on Thursday. There are 272,180 people diagnosed with the virus who are considered recovered.

LEADING CAUSES OF DEATH

This year, COVID-19 has killed more people in Wisconsin than the flu and pneumonia, suicide and kidney disease in 2018 combined. The virus now compares to the 4th leading cause of death in Wisconsin, behind heart disease, cancer and accidents, based on the CDC’s 2018 mortality report, the latest ranked mortality figures available.

The CDC mortality figures are based on 12 months. Wisconsin’s first COVID-19 deaths were reported 8 months ago.

Rank Leading Cause of Death in Wisconsin (2018) Deaths 1. Heart disease 12061 2. Cancer 11,457 3. Accidents 3,786 - COVID-19 3,005 4. Chronic lower respiratory diseases 2,866 5. Stroke 2,549 6, Alzheimer disease 2,515 7. Diabetes 1,508 8. Influenza/Pneumonia 1,075 9. Kidney disease 914 10. Suicide 888

It is great sadness that we report that #Wisconsin has reached another grim milestone in the #COVID19 pandemic--just over 3,000 people have died from the virus. Remember, #YouStopTheSpread. Learn how at https://t.co/14bIZPJtbL #MaskUpWI pic.twitter.com/vxrX7XvUxg — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) November 21, 2020

HOSPITAL READINESS

According to the Wisconsin Hospital Association, as of Saturday the state’s 134 hospitals have 169 open ICU beds, or 11.53% of the state’s ICU beds. It further indicates 13.8% of all hospital beds are open for intensive care, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative flow isolation.

The Fox Valley region’s 13 hospitals have a total 10 ICU beds open, or 9.6%, and six intermediate care beds. Overall, 11.4% of all hospital beds are open in that region serving eight counties. The hospitals are treating 140 COVID-19 patients, including 23 in ICU.

The Northeast region’s 10 hospitals have 26 ICU beds open, which is 12.6% of the seven-county region’s ICU beds, and 17.5% of all beds are available overall. Those hospitals are caring for 180 COVID-19 patients, 45 in ICU.

Hospital bed availability can fluctuate widely from day to day with new admissions, deaths, discharges for patients being treated for all conditions, not just COVID-19. An open bed doesn’t necessarily mean it’s available for a patient if the hospital doesn’t have the staff -- doctors, nurses, even food workers -- to support it.

The need for supplies remains largely unchanged. 23 hospitals report less than a week’s supply of gowns – a number steady from Friday and an improvement from 25 on Thursday -- while 13 are short on paper medical masks, 9 hospitals need goggles, and 7 need N95 masks.

* Viewers have asked us why the state has different numbers than what’s reported on some county health department websites. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

The DHS reports deaths attributed to COVID-19 or in which COVID-19 contributed to their death. Most of the people severely affected by the coronavirus have underlying illnesses or conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease or obesity, which raises a person’s risk of dying from COVID-19 but would’ve lived longer if not for their infection. The state may revise case and death numbers after further review, such as the victim’s residence, duplicated records, or a correction in lab results. Details can be found on the DHS website and Frequently Asked Questions.

**The state of Michigan does not update numbers on Sundays. Monday’s numbers include updates since Saturday’s reporting deadline.

