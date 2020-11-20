Advertisement

Wisconsin Elections Commission administrator disputes claims of fraud

A recount for Dane and Milwaukee counties was officially ordered Thursday
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator is publicly defending the state’s voting process after the Trump campaign made accusations of massive fraud on Thursday.

The elections board also formally began a recount of Milwaukee and Dane counties with some changes due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Administrator Meagan Wolfe said during a media briefing she’s committed to being fair and transparent as the state’s 2020 presidential election comes under scrutiny.

The recount, which the Trump campaign asked and paid for, will take 13 days with a December 1st deadline, according to the administrator.

“There were a lot of new pieces to a recount that we had to consider as part of public health guidance,” Wolfe said.

It is also committed to doing an audit of less than 10 percent of the voting machines after the recount, which is required under state law.

President Donald Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, alleged Thursday there was massive fraud in Wisconsin without providing evidence.

“It didn’t happen in northern Wisconsin. It didn’t happen in Republican Wisconsin. It didn’t in neutral Wisconsin, where there’s an equal number of Republican and Democrats,” Giuliani said. “It happened in a place where the vote was 75, 80 percent for the Democrat.”

Giuliani also claimed there were at least 100,000 absentee ballots cast between Milwaukee and Madison without an application.

“As far as we can tell, and this is why we’re auditing, because we have good information that the numbers are going to come out of here that don’t have applications,” Giuliani said.

Wolfe said there are checks and balances in place that would’ve caught the discrepancy early on.

“You can actually see the certified canvas statements and see that those reviews have been completed not only on the county level but on the municipal level, and they did not detect any issue,” Wolfe said.

Wolfe said most of the information is available online.

